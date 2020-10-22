Each of us has seen a flood of election ads fill our mailboxes, televisions and tech devices. Many are designed to confuse, scare or anger us — not to inform us. The ads urging us to vote no on Proposition 15, the Schools and Communities First initiative, are even worse. They lie to us.
"No on 15" ads prey on our concerns with the economy, claiming Proposition 15 will hurt small businesses and widen inequality. It sounds like a nightmare, especially here in Kern County where unemployment recently spiked more than 18 percent and over 20 percent of us live in poverty.
Just like all bad dreams, however, the "No on 15" ad claims aren’t real. As an advocate for small businesses, I encourage you to dismiss the marketing and look at the market research when casting your vote. And, the facts show the clear choice is to vote Yes on Proposition 15.
This ballot initiative would close corporate tax loopholes by requiring commercial properties valued over $3 million to be taxed at 1 percent of fair market value. It would reclaim up to $12 billion a year statewide for kindergarten through 12th grade public schools, community colleges and local governments. Moreover, Proposition 15 will benefit small businesses by cutting the taxes they pay on equipment, supplies, machinery, and more.
A lot is at stake for Kern County. Proposition 15 will generate over $197 million each year in new funding for our schools and vital community services. Depriving our community of these resources undermines our potential because it weakens our competitiveness as a place to conduct business, attract business, and build a more prosperous future for everyone.
Now, let’s look at what the research on Proposition 15 shows.
Whose taxes will go up under Proposition 15? Blue Sky Consulting, a non-partisan policy and economics firm headed by a former State Department of Finance director, finds 92 percent of the new property tax revenue will come from just 10 percent of the state’s highest value properties.
What will happen to our small business community? Beacon Economics, an independent research firm highly respected in business circles, finds Proposition 15 will not impact commercial rents for the roughly 80 percent of small businesses that rent their location. This is because the market dictates rent prices, not reassessments. Beacon also finds Proposition 15 will not impact property taxes for two-thirds of all commercial properties in California because they sell for under $3 million.
The impact of Beacon’s findings grows when we look at broader small business trends. Over half of all small businesses are home-based. For those that rent an office, it’s a renters’ market. Commercial rents are declining and expected to remain low for years. This means commercial landlords cannot spike their rents, as advertised by "No on 15," and expect to stay in business. For small businesses purchasing their location, they typically require less space because they have few employees. Therefore, they are more likely to occupy less expensive properties not impacted by Proposition 15.
How does Proposition 15 impact equality? A UC San Diego study finds Proposition 15 will help reduce racial income inequality. If California’s property tax cap only applied to housing, the income gap between white and Black families would be reduced by 12 percent and by 23 percent between white and Latino families. This is because more resources would have funded local workforce services — such as education, public transportation or libraries — for over 40 years. The study also found 0.98 percent of white families have a financial interest in commercial properties, which compares with 0.22 percent of Black families and 0.27 percent of Latino families.
The facts show the status quo benefits very few people or businesses and voting for change benefits all of us. No wonder the "No on 15" ads are full of lies.
Getting to Yes on Proposition 15 is ultimately about common sense. Our local small businesses want the place we call home to do well. Shared success is the best foundation for our future prosperity. Vote Yes on Proposition 15.
Nick Hill III is the president of the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce.