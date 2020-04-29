I am so pleased that the majority of our markets and businesses have conformed to the restrictions of COVID-19 for our safety and theirs. I shop mostly at Albertsons and Walmart. They have gone out of their way to protect their customers and their employees by limiting the number of people allowed at one time: giving us a senior day to shop; marking the lines outside; cleaning the shelves, carts and tops; wearing masks and/or having plexiglass shields put up for the checkers; and much, much more!
I went to another major market today to pick up some things and was appalled! Everyone was going in and out the doors at will; the carts were being stacked inside without being cleaning; no one inside was wearing masks, including checkers, those stocking shelves and many customers. I asked one employee if they cleaned their baskets and she said, "No, there's wipes over there for you to clean your own." I asked another employee, who was putting out fresh fruit and lettuce, without gloves on, if they were required to wear masks. He glanced up at me and said, "Nope," and went on about his business.
I was wearing my mask, as I always do when I'm out, and one of the other customers who was also wearing a mask shrugged and said, "That's why we're having a problem. I guess they don't care about us, or their families."
What should we expect from our businesses when we have to shop to eat and clean and drive? What have our governor, mayor and representatives asked us to do constantly to be safe? Needless to say, I won't shop at that market again. Do markets and other businesses only conform to the rules if they want to?
I am a 91-year-old widow of a World War II veteran. I am still working part time to supplement my Social Security. I am blessed to have good health to work and an employer who says I can work as long as I can do the job. We have shut our office down to customers, and do all our business on the phone. When we do have to talk in person to a customer, it is from 6 to 8 feet away with a mask on. Everything is wiped down and sanitized - including the pens and clipboards - several times a day. We've waived late fees and are working in other ways to help our customers in this hard time. I would expect nothing less from the businesses I have to deal with. All of our customers are very grateful and appreciative.
Joanne Dellinger, 91, is a World War II veteran's widow who still drives and works.