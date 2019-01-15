Why are there so many homeless out on the streets these days? I often wonder what can be done to help alleviate this problem in Kern County. As a Kern County resident for more than 30 years, I want to be able to assist this vulnerable population by advocating for it.
I support Assembly Bill 3171, also supported by Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, who advocates for this bill so that the community will receive funds to help alleviate some of the current issues with homelessness. It is important to be in support of any reductions, policies or assembly bills to help alleviate homelessness and not contribute to the problem by ignoring it. It is my hope that through this piece, people will see this as a huge problem.
As a member of this community, what can we do to help alleviate the issue? We are all members of this community, and we all have something to bring or offer. How about helping to put an end to homelessness so we can all sleep better at night? As you lay down to sleep in your warm bed tonight, think about how you can help. You have the power to change lives, so don’t waste it. The real fact is that everyone — social services, organizations and community members — are all working to end homelessness already, and we seem to know ways we can solve it, but there has not yet been an ambitious enough policy or adequate funding made available to end homelessness all together.
AB 3171 will provide this community with the Homeless Persons Services Block Grant. This hopes to alleviate the current homeless issue on our streets and provide people a safe place to sleep at night. This policy will ensure that the Department of Housing and Community Development will “administer California’s Emergency Solutions Grants Program and make grants under the program to qualifying recipients to implement activities that address the needs of homeless individuals and families and assist them to regain stability in permanent housing as quickly as possible,” according to the bill.
This bill will provide much needed assistance to secure additional funds for homeless resources. However, it is also important to note that we as a community must make the first steps. We need to focus our attention to securing housing for these people, including rapid rehousing and permanent supportive housing (housing without time limits that is supported by on-site services). Research shows that communities implementing these solutions are having the most progress. It’s also important not to be so quick to judge. Often people become homeless not by choice but because they fell on hard times. We must empower them and have hope for these people.
It’s important that we assist this population and help them through various services. Who knows, maybe more organizations will be encouraged to get involved and help them get back on their feet as well.
Nancy Martinez is a 36-year Kern County resident.