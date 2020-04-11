When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic we are currently battling, we all must do our part to fight the spread of this invisible enemy. For most of us, we are sheltering in our homes, but for those of us in essential businesses, we are modifying our practices to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Since the governor’s executive order, we in construction have made necessary changes to our daily routines to implement appropriate social distancing. Something as simple as taking a break or eating your lunch with a coworker on the tailgate of a pickup are now taboo. However, we have done far more than just putting six feet of distance between employees.
In construction you have three types of locations on a job site: the job trailer or mobile office, an open exterior environment and interior construction. First, in construction we have eliminated all non-essential visitors and deliveries. Next everyone in the office, trailer or on the site are screened daily for the following: fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, non-allergy nasal congestion, traveled to a foreign country, or contact with someone who has contracted, suspected or ill with a respiratory illness. In each environment, we remind employees not to shake hands and always avoid being within six feet of a co-worker. Even safety briefings are held in groups of nine or less.
Additionally, sanitizing is a priority in each environment. All surfaces in the job trailer are wiped down, portable toilets are cleaned on an increased basis, sharing tools is discouraged, and elevators are wiped down, and if possible, a dedicated elevator for construction personnel and materials is used.
Increasing the use of personal protective equipment is required. Such as the use of gloves, cloth face coverings and, when available, the use of a mask is required. Furthermore, employees are not allowed to share PPE.
We are all doing our part. In construction, we build the infrastructure that makes daily life possible in California. As such, when the all-clear is given and we return to life as we used to know it, California will come roaring back. Our community’s future economic success depends on us all staying healthy and the continuation of essential construction projects so we can all get back to work!
Joe Carrieri is the chairman of the board for the Associated Builders and Contractors Central California chapter.