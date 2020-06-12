“I can’t breathe.”
Three little words, echoing in my head because of familiarity. After so many years, why am I still hearing these again and again?
Gasps of my own breath as I sat silently watching, surrounded by the warmth of my family, in the comfort of my home. I watched the video for almost nine brutal minutes as George Floyd stopped moving, and lay there on the ground, no support, all alone.
The knee on his neck? Applied by police officer Derek Chauvin, looking up unapologetically at the camera, as other police officers stood around rather than stopping him, and protected him from action by the shocked onlookers.
As I watched George Floyd be transported away, I thought back to the persecution of Sikhs in India during the 1980s and 1990s, including the 1984 Sikh Genocide, by the government of India. Carried out on civilians by military forces and police departments, Sikh children, younger than 6 years old, were tortured and killed; Sikh women were gang raped; and Sikh men were burned alive with their arms tied behind their back, all while in police custody.
Thirty-six years after the 1984 Sikh Genocide, Sikhs remember government sponsored violence and calls for justice, as the perpetrators of the Sikh Genocide are given ministry level positions and promotions, while the families of the murdered mourn, not even being given the bodies of their loved ones back for funeral rites.
My community did not escape religious persecution in India for the broken promise of “Land of the free, Home of the Brave” in America.
Let us all be free, be brave and admit that America has a policing problem. Study after study has shown blacks are more likely to die in police custody than whites.
George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Philando Castile, Breonna Taylor and countless others murdered by police, by self-appointed “watchmen” and by our complicit silence at the militarization of police departments against black (and brown) bodies.
Sikhi is a religion of justice. So I am just going to say it: Black Lives Matter. There should be no counterprotest to this fact.
If we believe All Lives Matter, as people of faith, of consciousness, we need to work to make America great again.
Make America great again by establishing a community advisory committee to monitor police behavior, by making all complaints against police officers public, by requiring police to report every time a firearm is pointed at a civilian, by having a zero tolerance policy in the killing of an unarmed civilian.
Make America great again by demanding swift justice for George Floyd and all others killed in police custody.
Make America great again by accepting that, in police departments, we can not allow any “bad apples.”
Make America great again by changing policy, not just empty words.
Start here at home with our own Bakersfield Police Department.
Bakersfield, we are better than this. I’m with you.
Balmeet Singh is a health care administrator.