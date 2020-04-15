Recently an opinion piece on these pages sang the praises of “big government,” proclaiming that “we can’t go back” nor should we want to (“COMMUNITY VOICES: We can't go back,” April 10). Though the author seems to feel our current government has managed the crisis well, he has missed the reality that it has been the American people, in their individual and collective capacities, that have allowed us to reduce anticipated deaths from hundreds of thousands to an anticipated 60,000. Our governments (federal, state and local) have played a positive role, but the origins of this crisis lay at the feet of the biggest government of all.
That government, far away across the Pacific, hid the true danger of its local epidemic until it was virtually assured that it would become a pandemic affecting the whole world. The World Health Organization, a big government that should have warned countries in sufficient time to prevent global spread, failed miserably.
Examining our federal government’s response, it is important to remember that the reduction of stockpiles of personal protective equipment was present in budgets of several administrations. The common tension in the budget negotiations has been between those who would use government to promote their own favored cultural revolution at the expense of constitutional priorities, and those who favor government focused on its constitutional priorities – establishing justice, ensuring domestic tranquility, providing the common defense, promoting the general welfare and regulating interstate commerce.
The federal government, and many state governments, have acted effectively to “flatten the curve” by inspiring the American people to act, and not by nailing people shut in their homes as that truly “big” government has done. The federal government, while providing guidance and information, has not imposed martial law, but has allowed states to respond individually fulfilling their constitutional responsibility. Our federal government has provided physical assistance and has cleared regulatory hurdles unleashing the ingenuity and productivity of American individuals and businesses. Small producers have stepped in to fill gaps left by reduced imports, and large corporations have turned on a dime in a manner not seen since World War II. That is effective government, not big government.
The idea that big government is inherent in the march of “history” is a Marxist idea from the 1800s that has been proven fallacious over the past hundred years by the catastrophic failure of Marxist governments. From the gulags of the defunct USSR, to the famine and suffering of Venezuela, with many failures in between, the march of Marxism has proven to be a death march. This pandemic is yet another example.
If there is a lesson to be learned from history, it is this: the return to serfdom at the heel of the new master, big government, has been interrupted by a new era of freedom in the republics of the west and east, and their embrace of free enterprise. The way forward is to continue that expansion of freedom.
John Stovall, Ph.D., of Bakersfield is a retired attorney and lecturer in management.