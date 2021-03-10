The increasing number of acts of violence and death in Kern County are a growing concern not only because of the pain and suffering created for friends and family, but the time and cost of an investigation involves considerable resources. Programs are being developed to curb the violence, but what about a more grassroots approach as a tool in the prevention of late-night violence?
A neighborhood social networking service recently had more than 70 comments posted in a day about large, late, loud parties. The disruptive impact of loud noises late at night (and parties do not have to be weekends only) is the norm since there are no repercussions against this neighborhood nuisance. One person wrote, “I called them (the police) when my neighbors had a huge party and they were (urinating) on my house. The cops never showed.”
Loud party noise complaints are deemed a non-emergency and law enforcement does not respond to these complaints. There are regulations that deal with this in Title 9 Public Peace Morals and Welfare of the Bakersfield Municipal Code that states, “The city council declares and finds that excessive, and unnecessary and annoying noise levels are detrimental to the public health, welfare and safety.”
Why is this not an emergency? A whole neighborhood is impacted. How do you deal with a child awakened from his sleep by loud noises, a dog howling because of noise, strangers urinating on your house, working neighbors that have to get up early to work and may be working impaired because of lack of sleep? A loud party which causes discomfort or residing annoyance to persons within 1,000 feet of the noise source (Section 9.22.030) impacts an entire neighborhood which is detrimental to the public health, welfare and safety.
The unintended consequences of not responding to a neighborhood party has been an alarming increase in violence. Alcohol and testosterone are a dangerous combination. What may be a loud party at 9 p.m. can be the prelude to dangerous behavior — a shooting, domestic violence, a turf war, a drunk minor with alcohol poisoning, drag racing or an injury DUI by 11 p.m.
There is no single path to end violence but a partial solution could be the expanded use of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office helicopters air-time. Targeted areas could be patrolled and possibly combine the loud party search with a search for street racers. A helicopter’s spotlight passing through a neighborhood can be an effective deterrent and if a party(s) is identified, a video or picture would serve as a record for a citation that would be mailed. In addition, there is an enhancement of a service fee for more than a one-time visit in a 30-day period for those frequent party people.
The benefits:
• The helicopter(s) could be positioned according to needs or other needs of the city/county
• Officers on the ground would only respond when certain defined conditions were met, freeing up officers for other needed duties
• A bright light in a backyard has a tendency to deter a party, if not, the light would make for good pictures of record
• A citation could be mailed and/or a request for proof of a permit requested if sound equipment is photographed
• If a large party is not found, it means the volume has been turned down — the desired result
• A neighborhood fly-by that ends a loud party could deter potentially dangerous activities that can happen after a “few too many.”
Another possibility would be to add loud party resolution (working with public complaints and report writing) to the training curriculum of academy attendees and/or volunteer staff. A training assignment would be to respond to loud party complaints and take appropriate action (give warnings or write citations). If a visit became dangerous, then back-up (either officers or the helicopter) could be called.
Early intervention is a proven tool that should be used in the prevention of violent crime. The use of a helicopter or home call intervention could potentially save lives, it would have a positive impact on the wellbeing of neighborhoods and help to develop positive relationships between law enforcement and the public.
Donalda Biscar retired from the Kern County Department of Human Services eight years ago.