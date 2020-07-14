Well I see our biggest bully is using his bully pulpit again (“Trump: Reopen schools or face possibility of losing federal funds,” July 9). My president has threatened the approximately 13,000 public school districts throughout America. Under the umbrella of trying to help kids socially, psychologically and academically, he is placing dedicated staff members and students at great risk during this pandemic.
The fact he ignores his own Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reprehensible. Vice President Mike Pence announced the CDC would be issuing new guidance next week. CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield reports the “guidelines will not be revised despite criticism from the president.”
Criticizing the president, however, is not the purpose of this essay. My purpose is to remind the public that school districts belong to the communities within which they reside and are governed by an elected school board. Teachers and administrators are hired to implement the policies of the district. Federal oversight of school districts only germinates when schools violate federal law (e.g., Selma schools did not desegregate; University of Mississippi did not allow African Americans to enroll).
As a long-time public school employee (39 years) who retired 20 years ago, I find the challenges facing public schools in 2020 to be amazingly difficult. During my retirement, I have closely followed the teaching and governing strategies our schools must face within our community. I have several takeaways I’d like to share based on my 59 years of interactions with legislative bodies (local, state, federal).
No. 1 on my list is that “one size does not fit all!” Governors and legislators (and presidents) make a monumental governing error when they insist on every school following regimented dictates. The needs of an urban school in Los Angeles will be dramatically different than the needs of schools in Buttonwillow, Arvin, Rosedale or Norris.
Local educational leaders, from the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, school superintendents, staff and teachers, to the bus drivers, custodians and food service staff, all are to be commended for their efforts to address the educational needs of Kern County students. The pandemic has exacerbated a difficult task. I truly enjoy the comments I hear from parents who have had to “educate” their kids at home while schools were closed.
Now a few words about the COVID-19 pandemic. In my opinion, I cannot say enough about the educators at all levels and how they have performed during these difficult times. How they pivoted from traditional classroom instruction to a distance learning model is remarkable in my opinion. Numerous speed bumps exist within this transformation: cost, equal access, new hardware, staff training, accountability, are but a few. Every report I’ve seen in our local media and newspaper during these past months deserves an A-plus.
Not only did teachers have to accommodate this “new normal,” how about our cafeteria staff who continued to feed thousands of students! A-plus! What about our bus drivers who parked their buses with “hot spots” so isolated students without access to broadband connectivity could participate in their learning activity? A-plus!
All that is in the past. What does the future hold? We don’t know for sure but, at this time it appears most local schools are planning on opening in August or September. Reports indicate each school district is applying different start up and attendance schedules that best suit their community — remember No. 1 on my list: One size does not fit all!
Each district is to be commended, as is the Kern County Superintendent of Schools for leadership during the planning of this difficult restart. The one factor that permeates throughout their planning is that “we care first and foremost about the health and safety of our students and staff.”
Unfortunately, my president’s concern seems to be “…safety guidelines are impractical and too expensive.”
Alvin G. Sandrini is a retired superintendent of the Norris School District and former executive director of the Small School District Association.