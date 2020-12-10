I’ve gotten to know Heather Laganelli, owner and operator of downtown eatery Locale, over the past three years. In that time, Locale has become a staple lunch spot, but more importantly, a catalyst for pivotal moments in my life in Bakersfield.
It was at Locale that Heather and I (with our co-lead Jorge Barrientos) launched the first ever Innovation Lab cohort. Once, when I had a crucial work event with VIP guests, Locale saved the day with less than 24 hours’ notice when a catering gig fell through. Locale also was the first place to give my nickname to this city, Bakerdise (Bakersfield + Paradise) a large platform to inspire our city with positivity through the #Bakerdise mural. Locale was even my top choice for where to host my 30th birthday party. If I think about it, some of my most impactful memories in Bakersfield can somehow be traced back to Locale.
Locale has come to represent my third space in Bakersfield. A space where I can consistently eat great food, have incredible community, admit my crazy ideas for this city and see some of them come to life! When COVID-19 caused the first wave of shutdowns, Heather and I spoke at length about how it was impacting her bottom line and it wasn’t looking good for Locale. But Heather embodies the best of what Bakersfield is known for, and her grit, passion and incredible optimism in our city helped her innovate and find ways to stay afloat, defying most odds. And then the shut downs began again.
Let me be clear, the decision to implement these shutdowns is made with the collective safety of all of us in mind. We need to take COVID-19 seriously, and quite frankly, some of us need to realize how scary this virus is. But the economy and our health are not a zero-sum game, and while local businesses are forced to move to curbside, delivery or limited capacities, they risk losing what little monetary ground many of them have been able to gain back since the spring.
I know that each of you can call to mind a local establishment that has a similar story to Locale’s — whose owner represents what you love about this city and who has hung on by a thin margin until now. During this time, I’ve found myself saying about a number of local establishments, “I hope they make,” or “I hope people go there.”
But hope is not a strategy that helps anyone. We cannot hope that our corner bodega, our favorite restaurant or our local brewery will survive this second round of statewide orders. We must individually and collectively admit what is true: that our local businesses are on life support, and they need us. We must stop hoping and we must take practical action to help them survive.
My husband and I have chosen that a good strategy for us is to commit to spending the next 21 days investing dollars at locally owned and operated businesses and nonprofits. That’s right, spending money, every day, at locally owned establishments for the next 21 days.
Everyone’s situation is different, and this might not be the right strategy for you. What is clear to me, though, is that a real strategy to help our local business survive this is not hoping they will; it is by everyone taking action to ensure they do. Join me in stepping up to support our friends and businesses who need us and find your way to invest in our city over the next 21 days.
Kaitlyn Yates is an intentional transplant to Bakersfield. She lives downtown with her husband, Jonie.