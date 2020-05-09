We’ve seen our community take extraordinary measures amid this pandemic to practice responsible social distancing, “flattening the curve” and keeping our health care workers safe. We’re grateful for that, but the measures – meant to prevent an unmanageable surge of COVID-19 patients – have had unintended consequences because of COVID-19 fears, even though we have separate areas in our emergency room, Intensive Care Unit and hospital beds available specifically for COVID-19 patients.
Our hospital corridors, usually bustling with caregivers and patients, have been unusually empty. The number of patients suffering from heart attacks, strokes and chest pains has declined. Emergency surgeries are down.
While fewer emergencies may sound like cause for celebration, we know that the reality is grim. As much as we’d like to believe it’s because people are not suffering from life-threatening conditions, we know that’s not true.
Across the communities we serve, loved ones, including the elderly and medically vulnerable, have been delaying or avoiding care out of fear of coming to the hospital. In other cases, our community members feel a sense of duty to avoid the hospital to not overwhelm health care resources.
It’s not an isolated issue. The number of hospital visits are dropping around the world.
At Adventist Health, the number of people coming into our emergency department has decreased by more than half across our multi-state system.
This is distressing for those who are suffering from otherwise minor conditions that can worsen without immediate medical care. People wonder if it’s safe to seek care.
Let us answer this question for everyone who might be asking themselves the same thing during this pandemic: Yes, our hospitals are safe. Emergencies happen; you should never delay care.
We recognize this fear in these uncertain times. But we should never let fear get in the way of receiving needed medical care. Otherwise, then this pandemic will have indirectly claimed more lives and wreaked more havoc.
Stephanie Lynch of Bakersfield recently suffered a heart attack – but thank goodness she didn’t let fear of COVID-19 keep her from seeking safe care. The 75-year-old recently shared with us what she observed during her stay. We believe her positive experience with the Emergency Department at Adventist Health Bakersfield speaks to the safe, high-quality care that we provide – and that we’ve always provided.
After experiencing shortness of breath, Hall Ambulance drove Lynch to Adventist Health Bakersfield, where she was immediately taken through a side entrance and isolated from any other patients seeking medical care.
Medical personnel were in and out of her room constantly, and each time, they were in full protective gear, she says.
Even through that personal protective equipment, Stephanie could see “they had kind eyes and soothing words,” she recalls. “I was taken for a CT scan and a young man from transport explained how he was going to wipe down my gurney and we were going to stop at blind corners to ensure that I was the only one in the hallway. ‘Trying to keep everyone safe,’ he told me.”
And so it would go throughout Stephanie’s emergency visit that day: each stage of her care was met with appropriate safety requirements without sacrificing compassion.
“I couldn’t believe what the medical staff had to do before entering and exiting my room. It was always the same execution – cover up, shoes, hat, gloves, mask, shield,” she says. “Yet, when they appeared at my bedside, their focus was on me and my well-being.”
Our community has done its job socially distancing. Now it’s time for us to continue doing our jobs keeping our community healthy.
Emergencies happen. Don’t delay your care.
Sharlet Briggs is the president of Adventist Health Bakersfield.