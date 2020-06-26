“And of course we know that social control is best managed through fear.”
― Michael Crichton, "State of Fear"
I refuse to be turned into a COVID-19 cop. I am not going to be pitted against my neighbor or my friends or a random stranger just because the government insists that I should be. I firmly believe we are being driven into a mental state of fear so that we can be easily “managed.”
Is COVID-19 real? Of course! Should we take precautions? Absolutely! Do I trust that the state of California is looking out for our best interests with their guidelines and unilateral orders? Unequivocally not! The brazen hypocrisy and illogical rules that have been coming out of Sacramento continue to prove that point.
Now we have to wear masks! Businesses are told to make it mandatory, to “manage” their customers through fear, causing friction between consumers and providers, employees and employers. It’s not OK. Don’t get me wrong — this rant is not about masks; it’s about how out of control this has gotten. I grew up without seatbelts, I used leaded gas, I slept without smoke detectors in the house, and God forbid, I used to light a wood fire in the fireplace. In spite of all that I survived!
Fear has turned us into a nation of scared, crying, malleable, needy snowflakes who demand that the government take care of and mother us! Willingly giving away freedoms and accepting more intrusive government policies. There is not a mask on the planet that can protect us from that! Let’s pull ourselves together and handle this maturely, using the government as a resource, not a weapon. Instead of being afraid, let’s be smart, reach out to those who need assistance, and help. Accommodate those who need protecting by using our heads and not heavy handed laws.
“This is the first point to be made: and the first action to be taken is to pull ourselves together. If we are all going to be destroyed by an atomic bomb, let that bomb when it comes find us doing sensible and human things — praying, working, teaching, reading, listening to music, bathing the children, playing tennis, chatting to our friends over a pint and a game of darts — not huddled together like frightened sheep and thinking about bombs. They may break our bodies (a microbe can do that) but they need not dominate our minds.”
— C.S. Lewis, "On Living in the Atomic Age."
Larry Starrh is a third generation farmer from Shafter.