In many homes there are children's books that remain stranded in the shadows. Instead of making children's lives better, they are buried in a box or trapped in a closet.
Years ago, I heard about a children's bookshelf at the Bakersfield Homeless Center that is anchored in a family room. It had been brightened with the colors of the rainbow by the youngsters living there. Also, I learned from Jeri Alvarado, a volunteer coordinator at the center, that the bookshelf was frequently empty.
As a result, the South Oswell Neighborhood Watch, a community group that I founded, became involved. We began holding children's book drives in addition to our other duties of picking up litter, removing graffiti and sending out crime alerts. Over time, a pattern developed with the South Oswell Neighborhood Watch gathering children's books from the residents of Tyner Ranch and dropping them off at the Bakersfield Homeless Center. Contributors understood that a good book can rocket the mind of a young reader from a stressful situation to a more positive one. It can also help boast their hopes and fuel their struggling dreams.
During one of our book drives, I was contacted by a mother who lives in our area. She stated that her daughter was excited about giving books so kids who don't have a home will feel better. On the appointed day, I stopped by their home after work to pick up the items. When the front door swung open, I saw a brown box squatting in the entry way with books carelessly shuffled inside. Surrounding the box was a family who was smiling and casually posing. The mother started chatting about how well her children were doing in school. She also bleated out that her daughter had prepared a report on her donations since it was a school project. As I lugged the box back to my car and began jostling it into the trunk, the girl shouted, "Mister, tell 'em I said, 'HEY.'"
After their front door creaked closed and my trunk lid plopped shut, I suddenly flashed back to a time when I spent several days in an Alaskan airport due to bad weather. I was one of many tired travelers who had been thrown together, only to end up strewn around the facility on benches, chairs and a concrete floor. Most of us wound up gulping down cans of soda and chewing on candy bars, harvested from dusty vending machines, while waiting for airline updates. Once the storm subsided, we gradually slipped back into our well regulated minutiae. However, to homeless children, their battle for survival can feel endless.
Since the book drive's beginning, the South Oswell Neighborhood Watch has completed seven campaigns which represent over 400 books that have been donated to the center. Also, the books have been accompanied by over 1,000 pounds of various supplies generously provided by families from our development.
On a recent lazy Saturday, we delivered the results of our last efforts, which included both books and dry goods. The Bakersfield Homeless Center's bustling receiving area was teaming with friendly staff willing to help. Similarly, if you have any unused children's books that are in good condition, the center is ready to ramp them into action. The donation center is located at 1600 E. Truxtun Ave. and is generally open during the day, Monday through Saturday.
To a child being suffocated by homelessness, a good book can bring back happy memories from their past, as well as light a path toward a brighter future. By giving your extra children's books to the Bakersfield Homeless Center, you can help fill a child's heart with a little bit of love and give their imagination a sturdy pair of wings.
David Collins is a sales representative with Commercial Trade, Inc., as well as the founder and director of the South Oswell Neighborhood Watch. He is also the Modertor and a board member-at-large of the Executive Business Roundtable.