I just finished the Mueller report, all 400-plus pages of it. I admit that parts of it were a slow slog and I didn’t understand all the legal technicalities. But I understood enough to know that President Trump was lying again when he tweeted and continues to repeat “No Collusion. No Obstruction. Complete and Total EXONERATION.” And it is clear to me that further investigation is needed despite Sen. Lindsay Graham’s premature gesticulation and pronouncement “Enough already. It’s over.”
If you haven’t read the report, you won’t know how damning it is of the Trump administration. You might feel the need to rely on Barr’s inaccurate summary or the musings of partisan pundits, who themselves may not have read it.
President Trump seems to believe Americans are suckers. He is confident that we will suspend reason, ignore facts and even doubt our own senses in favor of lies repeated over and over again. William Barr assumes we are too lazy to read the report, so we’ll never directly challenge his distorted four-page account.
Protecting democracy requires effort. Our Founding Fathers knew this. Jefferson wrote, “If a nation expects to be free and ignorant at the same time, it expects what never was and never will be. Where the press is free and every man is able to read, there, and there alone, democracy is safe.”
“Freedom is not free” is engraved on the walls of the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., referring to the blood and sacrifice our veterans gave to preserve our democracy. But what of the rest of us? According to Jefferson, one of the ways we pay the bill is by staying informed so we can protect our American values.
I listened to the Mueller report through Audible in my car and bought the $15 book so I could mark it up. All told, I spent about 25 hours digesting the report. But I am a political nerd and wouldn’t expect others to do the same. I have a suggestion, however, for cutting your reading time from 25 hours to two, without missing the main points of the report.
First, download a free copy of the Mueller report from the internet. Read the executive summary of volume 1 (pp. 4-10), then the introduction and executive summary of volume 2 (pp. 1-8). Next, read the “analysis” sections for each of the 11 potential instances of obstruction of justice (about one page each) in volume 2. Finally, if time allows, randomly pick pages from either volume to get a flavor for questionable activities of Trump and his campaign that may or may not be illegal. All of this should take two hours tops, the time it takes to watch a Netflix movie.
Here are some things I learned reading the report myself, ignoring Barr and the partisan pundits:
1) Mueller was clear — President Trump was not exonerated regarding obstruction of justice (vol. 2, pp. 8, 182).
2) Mueller decided not to charge the president for obstruction, even if he could have, because of a Justice Department policy (vol. 2, pp. 1-2, 8).
3) The Russians attempted to help Trump and hurt Clinton, and the Trump campaign was quite willing to accept their help (vol. 1, pp. 4-7).
4) Obstruction of justice can be charged when there is no underlying crime (e.g., conspiracy). Criminals may obstruct for a variety of reasons including protecting personal interests or preventing embarrassment (vol. 2, pp. 9-12, 157).
5) There is no reasonable basis for arguing that the president, as head of the Executive Branch, is above obstruction laws (vol. 2, pp. 168-169, 180).
6) There were many suspicious connections between Russians and the Trump campaign. Even if there wasn’t enough evidence to indict on conspiracy, the Mueller investigation was no witch hunt (vol. 1, pp. 8-10).
7) The evidence for several of the 11 instances of potential obstruction would have been strong enough to bring charges if Mueller was not prevented from doing so by Justice Department policy (vol. 2, especially pp. 87-90, 97-98, 111-113, 118-120).
But don’t take my word for it. Be a patriot. Take a couple hours and read the report.
Steve Bacon is a university professor and administrator.