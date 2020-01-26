As first responders in law enforcement and firefighting, we know firsthand the importance of working with public officials and taking a good, hard look at what happens in our community and finding ways to ensure public safety and stability.
We examine the causes and effects of incidents that occur at any given time. We ask the tough questions. We determine fault or cause. We hold those responsible accountable. And we make sure all of Kern County is the best it can be.
It is Kern County’s well-being that is now under siege by state action that, if left to proceed unchecked, could decimate our county’s public safety and economic stability.
We are talking about recent decisions by the Newsom administration to increase regulation and limit production at area oil fields in response to a seep that occurred at a Chevron field near McKittrick last year. We are familiar with the event, as area first responders and local health officials together worked in coordination with the operator to help clean up the site and protect public health and safety.
But the problem is not the state action of responding to the incident and asking the tough questions – as legislators in a joint oversight committee in Sacramento rightly must do this coming week. The problem is making decisions without considering ramifications beyond the narrow lens of fast-tracking California’s carbon reduction goals.
In other words, rash action by the state will severely jeopardize Kern County’s stability, and our residents are concerned. We need only look to the county supervisors’ meeting earlier this month to see how concerned: an unprecedented crowd of roughly 2,000 residents turned out for the meeting, voicing the urgent need to take a more rational approach to the “managed decline” of oil in California.
Here’s why: property taxes based on the value of oil reserves within county lines literally fund our economy. More to point: property taxes from oil and gas are the primary funding source for the sheriff and fire department. Any changes in the valuation of our lands, especially oil land, will have a significant impact to our budget and our ability to protect and serve our citizens. This applies not only to public safety, but schools, transportation and other vital public services.
The oil industry supports the lives and livelihoods of many of our friends, family members and neighbors – both directly and indirectly. Aside from providing the state with 80 percent of its oil and nearly half of its gas, Kern County’s oil industry supplies $925 million in state and local taxes. Limiting Kern County’s ability to produce oil would eliminate jobs for the 24,000 people who work in the industry.
In Kern County where companies building more green technology already is well underway, premature moves to cut oil production off at the knees will hurt our citizens disproportionately.
We encourage state leaders to proceed with their charge and ask Chevron the tough questions related to last year’s oil seep and make sure everything is done to reduce the risk of such an event recurring. Talk with industry leaders on ways to get to California’s carbon reduction goals and work together.
Changes cannot be done in a vacuum and must consider the needs of the community. Governmental action, no matter how well intentioned for the greater environmental good, must take into account our local economic structure and our ability to live our lives safely and with stability in Kern County.
When lawmakers make their decisions, we ask that they do so thoughtfully and with our community in mind.
Donny Youngblood is the Kern County sheriff, and David Nelson is the president of the Kern County Firefighters Association.