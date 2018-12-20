Justin Salters’ critique of Bakersfield as a residence for his 6-month-old daughter struck me as misguided (“Do I want my daughter growing up in Bakersfield?” Dec. 18).
He views our schools as inferior and a less than ideal place for a kid to begin her climb to the top. At many of our struggling schools that is demonstrably true, as The Californian makes clear with its annual statistical surveys. I assume Justin will be smart enough to sort them out and choose judiciously. If he does, he’s likely to find that some of our elementary schools provide a fine education for his daughter, as do our top middle grade and high schools. Bakersfield annually puts out an array of high school graduates scoring more than 1500 on the SAT and a solid coterie that go to Stanford or Berkeley or one of the military academies.
If Justin really wants to help his daughter get ahead, he’ll read to her every night starting at 2 or 3, see to it she crams for the SAT/ACT when she’s a junior in high school, and all along the way use every technique he can think of to keep her off her smart phone.
I get weary of the ever fashionable Bakersfield bashing printed in this paper. Our city is far from an ideal place to end up if you require the glitz, but for growing up it’s got soul.
My own three kids were educated here but are now living in Petaluma, Sebastopol and Madison. My oldest son, a Stockdale High graduate, graduated from CSUB, and the attention and recommendations he got there catapulted him to a Ph.D. and a career at the University of Wisconsin. He now values the Bakersfield experience over the Bay Area’s, because, as he recently explained it to me, it carries with it an understanding of the challenges of those less fortunate than him.
In any case, growing up in Bakersfield doesn’t leave you “stuck” here, as Justin implies. Vast numbers of our kids end up in “better” places.
Stafford Betty is a professor of religious studies at CSU Bakersfield.