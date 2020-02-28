The Community Voice opinion “Socialism will never work in US” from Feb. 26 by Stefanie Daubert seemed sincere. I think it oversimplified things and pushed a scary but incorrect warning
When Ms. Daubert hears “socialism,” the first place that comes to her mind is Venezuela. I’m a boomer, so the first place that comes to my mind is Russia, from when the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was an existential enemy to the U.S. and the rest of the world. Lines for (lousy) shoes and political prisons (gulags). We need to think beyond the first places we think of to evaluate socialism.
Socialism has meant many different things to many different people, including people who each called themselves socialist but denied that the other person claiming to be a socialist really was. Socialists who believed that socialism would have to be put into effect by using force came to be called communists. More philosophical types who believed it was inevitable that it would come to pass peacefully were called Fabian Socialists. There are social Democrats and Democratic socialists with different ideas of what is best (And no, Bernie Sanders didn’t coin either label). Some socialists think the state should run everything; others think a capitalist-free enterprise system needs to be regulated and its profits devoted, to a greater or lesser degree, to the common good.
At the same time, some people use the label “socialism” as an insult, meaning basically, government is doing something I don’t want it to do.
We humans have problems to solve. Some can be solved by individuals. For some, we need the help of friends and families. For others, we may need a voluntary organization. For others, partnerships or associations or stock corporations, free enterprise capitalism works best. At its broadest, most vague meaning, socialism is the idea that for some problems we need society as a whole to solve the problem. When we do that to solve a problem we have socialized it instead of relying on capitalism. We’ve been doing that for a long time now. Different problems call for different solutions. Not slogans.
Benjamin Franklin suggested, and our constitution implemented the socializing of the delivery of mail, a government post office. Since then we’ve solved problems by socializing the military, courts, law enforcement, fire protection, road, bridge and dam building and preserving nature with national parks and forests, to name a few. You’ll probably notice that those problems sometimes are solved otherwise — FedEx, private arbitration, security firms, volunteer or private fire departments, toll roads, private parks, etc., but mostly, we use government (“socialism” to some) on those problems, and it’s worked reasonably well.
In the 1930s, insufficiently regulated capitalism led to the Great Depression. We socialized the production and distribution of electricity in many places and socialized the problem of retirement and some poverty by passing the Social Security Act. In the 1960s we addressed the problem of medical care for the elderly, the disabled and the poor with Medicare and Medicaid. Ronald Reagan gave a talk warning that this would be or soon lead to socialism, just like in the Soviet Union with its secret police and long lines. That was 1964, and we still don’t have gulags or long lines for bread.
Ms. Daubert said Venezuela was in trouble because of “socialism and corruption.” I think the corruption part is the key. Nicolas Maduro is a dictator who says he is protecting socialism. There are dictators who say they are defending the homeland. Some dictators say they are protecting the true religion. Their countries are terrible places to live, but that’s because they’re dictators, not because of what they claim to be protecting.
Denmark, Norway, Sweden, (even Canada, if you count its single-payer medical system) and many other countries have socialism and no dictator. Democratic socialists all. They’re nice places to live, I hear, though I prefer California.
Jay C. Smith is a retired lawyer. He was in private practice for 25 years, then worked for the Kern County Department of Child Support Services for 15 years.