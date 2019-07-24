Enough already. It is time for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to reclaim his reputation as a man of honor and to stop countenancing President Trump’s immorality. It is not just that McCarthy’s virtue is at stake; we are at risk of losing the social decencies and institutional structures that have sustained the nation for 230 years.
The plausible explanations for this enabling are few: Maybe McCarthy believes that the ends (achievement of political goals) are justified by the immoral and divisive means. Or has he become so embedded in political life that he now thinks that anything that sustains Republican power is good? Or is it that he has simply lost his way?
Note I do not include among the options that, as McCarthy and other supporters often claim, Trump is not immoral; this is not about the Left’s hatred of him, as McCarthy recently claimed. It is one thing for Trump’s fanatical supporters to dismiss historical and contemporary facts as “fake news.” But McCarthy is smarter than that, fully aware that, despite their flaws, news media consistently present incontestable truths – as taken from the president’s own statements, videos of his rallies, and official documents and proceedings. Such facts produce an irrefutable conclusion: President Trump is a chronic liar, serial cheater and accused sexual abuser, and he is either a racist or uses race-baiting to further his personal and political ends.
For those not keeping up with how bad it is, here’s the briefest of summaries:
He has cheated on each of his three wives and bragged about doing so. One brazen example: He secretly included his mistress (and eventual second wife), Marla Maples, on a 1990 family vacation to Aspen. The ruse was blown when Maples approached his then-wife, Ivana, and professed her love for him.
He sexually abuses women and again brags about it. From the Access Hollywood tape, to his denials of assault because “they’re not my type,” to his documented “hush” payments, to the 24 women who have plausibly accused him of sexual misconduct – including rape – the record is clear: The president treats women as objects for sexual conquest.
According to the Washington Post’s running tally, as of this writing, the president has made nearly 11,000 false or misleading statements since assuming office. That is over 13 a day and includes only his public remarks! His natural instinct seems to be to lie whenever he thinks doing so will make him look better or help him out of a problem.
He has a long history of racist rhetoric and business practices: his “birther” crusade, his violation of the Fair Housing Act by excluding African-Americans from his rental properties, his vile characterizations of the eventually exonerated “Central Park Five,” his “good people on both sides” comments following Charlottesville; and of course last week’s call for members of Congress to “go back to where you come from.” Even if McCarthy genuinely believes Trump is not a racist person, he must own that he uses race-baiting to advance his personal and political agenda, including even greater division of the nation.
Then there is the realization that Trump has presided over the swampiest administration in recent history, with at least 13 top officials being fired or forced out in the first two years.
Again, this is a mere sampling. McCarthy thus cannot honestly deny that the president is an immoral person. Is it that he just does not care?
This is the point at which the president’s supporters often jump to the “yeah, but …” tactic: “Yeah, but Obama was a socialist;” or, “yeah, but Hillary and Benghazi,” or “yeah, but they hate America.” Even if these claims were valid, and most are not, false equivalencies abound. Further, this is not, as McCarthy recently claimed, merely “about ideology.” Even if the Democratic agenda was, as he said, “socialist” (it is not, not even close), that would be beside the point. This is the president of the United States engaging in morally despicable behavior and threatening our democratic institutions, and McCarthy’s deflections serve only to enable him.
Some Republicans know this, as shown in their condemnation of the “send her back” chants. They recognized just how repugnant that was and said so. They also realized that despite his lie to the contrary, the president did not try to shut it down. McCarthy, by contrast, fell back on the “hatred” and “ideology” deflection – an appalling depth of groveling.
Ironically, given the widespread political support McCarthy enjoys in the district, he is in a safe position: He could call out the president and still get reelected. Sure, he might lose some of the fanatics, but he would keep all the moderate Republicans, including those who are also deeply disturbed by the president’s behavior but who hold their noses and go along, rather than vote for a Democrat.
It is loathsome to think that McCarthy will make the shift only if the political winds dictate. If he has any concern for history’s judgment, or for the perception of those who look to him as a role model, it is long past time. Enough already.
Christopher Meyers is a retired Cal State Bakersfield professor.