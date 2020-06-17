Living with a chronic illness can be a very terrible thing, not just for the patient, but for friends, families and even doctors, who do not know how to handle the situation. For the patients themselves, this can be a draining experience, which makes them often feel depressed and alone. No person wants to have a chronic illness. No one wants to wonder if they will be able to get out of bed that day. No one wants to ask for help when they cannot do something for themselves.
I have suffered from a chronic illness for a year and three months. This left me unable to do my job, with financial difficulties, five inpatient hospitalizations and more ER visits than can fit on both hands. There have been many other days where I should have been at the hospital, but chose not to go because I did not want to bother anyone. I felt that it would be easier to deal with it alone. I put my own well-being on the line to not make other people feel like they must help me, when I felt that they would not want to. Most of the time, this is faulty thinking, but it is ingrained in our minds.
The main reason that a person with a chronic illness does not want to ask for help is because we know that caregivers do not know how to deal with the situation. They are often confused. They want to help, but don’t know how to do. We see this, and we feel bad that they feel that way. We wish we could make them understand. We need for them to understand, but it is too hard for us to explain it to them. We are too tired, and dealing with our emotions is often put on the back burner.
It is not only caregivers, families and friends who have a hard time dealing with a person with a chronic illness. Often, doctors are at a loss. In my case, medications that were supposed to help my condition have not worked at this point. This is frustrating to doctors, but also for myself. I have been passed from doctor to doctor. Each doctor has their own theory on what will work best. There are times when the patient feels like he/she is not “heard” by doctors. We try to share what we are feeling, but doctors usually work with facts and not feelings.
We feel that doctors lump us in to a “textbook” case. We feel like because something worked for other patients a certain way, doctors think it will work for us the same way. We feel that doctors do not adequately treat our pain. There have been many times in the hospital where I was in severe pain, crying, but the doctor refused to do anything about it. There is nothing worse than crying in a hospital bed alone, in severe pain, feeling helpless, while feeling like no one is going to help you.
We often feel ashamed that we even ask for medication for pain. We feel like we are being judged as having drug-seeking behavior. This makes us face anguish. We feel this way because doctors have accused us as only wanting medication, when this is not the case at all. One doctor said to me, “I will do nothing to treat your pain,” and then asked me to go home. Doctors do not realize how much effort it takes to get out of bed and get to the hospital. We do not want to be there, and if we had any other choice, we would not be.
I feel that there should be more training with doctors on showing empathy for patients and not judging them before they make treatment decisions. Some may say that doctors are not there to show empathy, just treat the patient, but treating the patient requires facing the emotional aspects of the illness. This would help us to gain trust in doctors and trust in ourselves.
Stefanie Daubert is a Bakersfield resident, a master of social work student, and a political writer, blogger and podcaster.