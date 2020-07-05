I recently asked a good friend who is Black what he thought about the Black Lives Matter movement. He said that he did not support the organization because they don’t really care about the Black community, pointing out that BLM completely ignores the around 90 percent of African-American homicides committed by African Americans (according to 2014 FBI data).
A case in point is the murder of David Dorn, 77, a retired police captain killed while protecting a store from looters during the recent riots in St. Louis. He was involved in his Black community helping young people. His murder received scant notice in the press and zero notice from BLM. Why is this?
In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, BLM has garnered the support of millions of Americans horrified by what we saw with our own eyes. We have seen Black Lives Matter signs everywhere and have applauded their efforts to combat racial discrimination. But what lies hidden behind the curtain of this secretive organization?
The head of the BLM New York organization, Hawk Newsome, gave us a glimpse of what lurks behind that curtain when he was interviewed on Fox News a few days ago. “If this country doesn't give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it. All right? And I could be speaking ... figuratively. I could be speaking literally. It's a matter of interpretation,” said Newsome.
An analysis of Newsome’s warning should alarm Americans of all races and political persuasions. Does this sound like a peaceful non-violent movement following in the footsteps of Martin Luther King Jr.? This is a not-so-thinly veiled threat of violent revolution to replace our system with another. What system would they replace our current democracy with? Our democracy, even with all its flaws and shortcomings, has produced a system of justice and freedom which has been the envy of the whole world. Before we give our moral and financial backing to this movement, should we not question whether they are, in fact, peaceful and law-abiding and know what replacement system they have in mind?
Many younger Americans have never heard of Eldridge Cleaver and the Black Panthers, a black revolutionary organization in the 1960s promoting urban warfare. Charged with attempted murder, he jumped bail and fled to communist Cuba where he was received as a hero. After a falling out with Castro, he then lived in Algeria for several years and then Paris. After seven years abroad, he notified U.S. authorities that he was coming back to the U.S. to turn himself in. His case was settled and his sentence was 1,200 hours of community service. What greater testimony could there be to the blessings we all enjoy as Americans in spite of our problems?
Martin Luther King Jr. is a shining example of what has made America the greatest nation in world history. He led a movement that confronted entrenched white supremacy and, in the face of unimaginable hatred and violent abuse, led a Christ-like response that ultimately resulted in the elimination of much of the existing structural racism so prevalent in the 1960s, especially in the South. Black Lives Matter leader Newsome claimed, in the Fox News interview previously cited, that this progress was the result of the riots following Dr. King’s assassination. The miracle of America is not that it has been free of evil, but that many of its evils have been overcome by good.
A recent survey reported that only 6 percent of Americans possess a Biblical worldview, and 69% of respondents concluded that people were “basically good.” Apparently many Americans are unaware that slavery began with the sale of captured enemies by African tribes to the white slave traders. More recently, in the 20th century, communism convinced hundreds of millions of people around the world that the cause of the evils of society (exploitation of the poor by the rich, etc.) was greed and that a society where everyone had the same standard of living would eventually lead to a proletarian utopia where there would be no need for police. Does that sound eerily familiar?
The end result: the deaths of some 100 million people and leaders who lived like kings on the backs of the workers. Is replacing one evil system with another evil one progress? So much for the theory of the innate goodness of mankind. Our Founding Fathers understood this, establishing our system of checks and balances to control the inevitable lust for power and money by those running our government.
From a Biblical worldview, we understand that racism and oppression of the poor and weak by the rich and powerful are the result of mankind’s rejection of the laws of the God of the universe. Therefore, we grasp that racism will not be eliminated by laws, by disbanding the police, by replacing one system of government with another, but rather by first transforming minds and hearts.
Black actor Terry Crews said it beautifully on Twitter: “Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black Supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together.” Well said! Each one of us is part of the problem and part of the answer.
Miguel Nidever is a Spanish medical interpreter who has lived in Bakersfield since 1985.