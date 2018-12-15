I was brought up to believe that America was the leader of the free world.
In 1916-17, Germany declared it would sink all ships that entered waters deemed to be under its control. We entered World War I in 1917 after German U-boats sank two unarmed civilian ships, the Housatonic and the Lusitania, with great loss of life. The Kaiser had broken the four rules of a civilized nation and indulged in the overt production of militarism, alliances, imperialism and nationalism, or MAIN.
After the defeat of Germany in 1918, the League of Nations was formed to try and "end all wars." However, it was poorly planned and did not take into account the growing poverty and hunger among the defeated German people. About this time, a brash young man came along and promised his people dignity, honor and power. His name was Adolf Hitler. He kept his promise for a while, overrunning France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland and most of Eastern Europe. He bit off more than he could chew with Russia, however and gradually went down to defeat.
It wasn't the enemies' armies that defeated him; it was the Russian winter. America and her allies were triumphant and they looked to us for continued leadership. General George Marshall realized that a defeated people only meant trouble in the future so he devised the Marshall Plan, or European Recovery Program, ERP, which helped all the European countries devastated by war to rebuild. The United States contributed $12 billion or $100 billion in today's dollars to the European Recovery Plan. America has continued for three-quarters of a century to guide the rest of our allies in peace and prosperity.
With careful planning among our allies, we had devised a plan, the Paris Climate Accords, to scale back global warming after 98 percent of the world's scientists declared it to be a lethal threat. They explained that global warming just means the hots get hotter and the colds get colder. The wets get wetter, and the dries get dryer. Even after we have currently backed out of the deal, the rest of our allies have continued to honor their commitment.
The United States and our allies, concerned about Iran's nuclear buildup, helped to devise a plan to help Iran curtail its nuclear threat and retain only 5 percent of its nuclear fuel. This would only be enough to fuel a nuclear power reactor. We recently backed out of this treaty also while the rest of our allies continue to maintain their commitment here as well.
The Trans-Pacific Partnership was a treaty that included 12 nations around the Pacific. It was signed by these nations in 2016 as a way to protect the freedom of labor unions and their ability to bargain collectively. It also helped to eliminate child labor and forced labor and to protect against employment discrimination. Recently, we also dropped out of this treaty. The other nations are still together.
NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, was a treaty between 29 countries begun in April 1949. The U.S. has recently warned its partners in NATO to pay more in dues. Is this the way we treat our allies?
NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement, was developed between the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Lately, our government decided the treaty wasn't working to our advantage so we bargained until they agreed to change the name to USMCA, or the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement. The name change just put the name of the U.S. first.
I always was raised to believe that America is the leader of the free world but if we desert our treaties around the world, how does this make us more secure? If we abandon our allies, how can we be a leader if no one is following us? Our former allies feel they have been stiffed so they have banded together and carried on their treaty commitments without us. Does isolationism really make us more secure?
Elizabeth Keranen is a retired high school language teacher with two Master’s degrees from two Theological seminaries.