As a Sikh in America, I find that we are often described either as a model minority or as being too “different” to be real Americans. Neither of these competing narratives are accurate.
Sikhs are not the only group to be subject to such simplistic characterizations, but some reactions to the recent killing of a Sikh baby have brought this problem into sharper focus for us. I do not intend to address the specifics of the case because I am not privy to all the facts. My hope is to dispel some misconceptions.
While this newspaper’s initial coverage showed restraint, the word “shame” on Friday's front page screamed at me as I picked up the paper in my driveway. The article ("Fear of family shame drove newborn's killing, reports say," March 1) accompanying that headline left the impression that shame and homicide are peculiarly Sikh responses to teen pregnancies. Intended or not, those editorial choices feed the narrative that Sikhs have abhorrent values and don’t belong here.
Responses to Friday’s article include the following comments: “Now they are here they need to understand that some things that were OK there aren't acceptable here. Among them are historic extreme religious practices that involve killing ...”; “Another instances of consequences that befall our society, when we do not mandate people who come from other cultures, to assimilate to our laws, traditions and societal expectations. Instead, they inflict their twisted, ignorant, suppressed and oppressed beliefs & mentalities on us”; “This is America. They did this so they wouldn't be shamed. America doesn't think that way.”
Both Sikhs and non-Sikhs were righteously horrified when they heard about this case because it is not a cultural norm for Sikhs to kill babies to avoid shame. Shame is universal and does not discriminate on the basis of age, gender, ethnicity, race, social status or other criteria. It instigates suicides. It silences victims of sexual assaults and domestic violence. It is present when a man kills his wife because he would be humiliated if she left him. And with minimal effort, you can find far too many stories of babies killed or abandoned in this country because of the shame associated with unwanted or unplanned pregnancies, teen or otherwise. That is why Safely Surrendered programs target all communities with the promise of “no shame, no blame, no names.”
Unfortunately, when a member of a minority community does something horrific, collective guilt is often imputed to the entire community. To those who believe this makes sense, I suggest they consider how they feel about some Christians who attend military funerals to harass the grieving families of the fallen because they believe those deaths are God’s vengeance against the United States for the shame of accepting homosexuality. If you believe that those individuals do not represent Christian values and beliefs, then you should have no problem agreeing that the murder of this baby is not representative of Sikh values and beliefs.
As for being real Americans, Sikh-Americans have just as much claim to this country as any other group of immigrants. Adherence to your own religion or celebrating your cultural heritage is not un-American. While some of our practices may be unfamiliar to our neighbors, Sikhs who honor their roots during public events are no different than proud participants in Scottish games or St. Patrick’s Day parades.
Just like other communities who have dealt with extreme events, in the wake of this tragedy, Sikhs have reached out to each other, as well as to members of the larger community, to discuss ways in which we can all educate ourselves and create better support systems for people in crisis. The individuals in this case weren’t just part of the Sikh community, they were also part of a school community, and of the Bakersfield community. The San Joaquin valley has some of the highest teen pregnancy rates in the state, and this incident has highlighted how much work still needs to be done.
As this case works its way through the courts, I expect there will be more coverage of the proceedings as well as of our community. Done responsibly, it can help illuminate serious social problems. But if the impulse to sensationalize wins, we all lose.
Mona Sidhu emigrated from India in 1976. The views expressed in this column are solely her own.