I can assume if you are reading this, you have survived the biggest plague set upon us for the ages, or witnessed the world’s Biggest Catastrophic Blunder of all time, inflicted on a world population and which has yet to be determined what it will end up being in the not too far distant future. Through all this, we got to watch the “leaders” and better yet unelected “bureaucrats” of this state, country and the world devise schemes unassociated with this “killer” virus to fulfill agendas of one kind or another. “Never let a crisis go to waste,” they say, meaning, is there something you want to impose that will never pass the public’s scrutiny without a distraction? Because now’s the time to rush it through. That is how lowlife politicians get their dirty work done against us.
Case in point: proposed California Assembly Bill 3071.
There are two men intending to force every indoor and outdoor shooting range in California to close because of the use of lead in the ammunition. They think lead residue is a terrible health hazard. I will give you a first person accounting of this lie. I hope to point out to you this is nothing more than a veiled attempt to bring down ammunition availability for the general public and weaken the Second Amendment. Without lead, ammunition is going to get really expensive. It already has. Lead, on the other hand, is plentiful, easy to mine, very dense and heavy that gives the weight to the bullet to get it down range accurately and is easy on the rifling of the barrel with a copper jacket applied to it. These two want to replace it with what I would call ballistically inferior ammunition. So, that knocks out several metals. The stuff remaining is making it harder for the manufacturers to make bullets for ammo and a heck of a lot more expensive, according to several manufacturers I spoke with.
I did a quick study, non-peer reviewed, which I determined debunks this whole Assembly Bill. I have been a competitive shooter for close to 40 years. I can say I burned up a truckload of ammo. They say that microparticles of lead are released as the shot or the bullet is pushed down and out the barrel and causes lead poisoning. So this is what I did: I loaded 300 rounds of 12 gauge shotgun shells using reclaimed shot from a gun club (If you didn’t know this, clubs are required to clean up their shot fields of the lead as part of the conditional use permits they apply for from the county. There are companies that scrape the surface and sift all the shots from the fields and repurpose and sell it to guys like me). I then loaded 200 rounds of .45 ACP. So, here I establish handling the lead. I then went the next day to one of our local gun clubs and shot the 300 rounds on sporting clays targets. I then proceeded to one of the indoor firing ranges and shot those 200 rounds of .45 ACP.
I then went to get blood drawn to determine the lead level in my blood. A week later I had a doctor’s appointment and was told it didn’t bump the scale, just a smidgen, and it was nothing to worry about. See? I can live life and take a few risks without any harm to myself or others.
It's obvious to me these two assemblymen have no experience with what they are getting involved with which begs the question as to who or what put them up to it? Pressure by lobbyists? Money for the next campaign? A little side action or an easy slam dunk legislation for them to get credit for? Take your pick. They don't care.
Harold J. Staat is retired after working 40 years in the oil and gas industry.