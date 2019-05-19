Shame on the Kern High School District for not supporting the science teacher who appeared in adult films. Do any district employees, especially those who accepted her resignation, ever view this type of online content? Do any of the parents who complained about her?
It’s a double standard when those who consume something look with derision upon those who produce it. This type of virtual entertainment is a real problem today, especially for impressionable adolescent boys, but she is not to blame.
She ought not to be made to feel ashamed of her association with this industry, and she certainly ought not to have lost her job because of it. I’m not privy to what went on behind the scenes, but it sure seems like the district was eager to wash their puritanical hands of this whole matter and in short order. I sincerely hope it will reconsider its position and try to bring her back.
American parents loathe to talk to their children about sex. My father was unable to talk to me about sex but did take me and my older brother to a sex ed class offered at our church, St. Paul’s Episcopal. I didn’t get much out of it because it was the wrong time and the wrong place. There is a time in each young person's life when they are both curious and open to the topic of sex and human reproduction. Parents must be on the lookout for this moment and seize the opportunity to talk openly and honestly with their son or daughter (but especially their son) about sex when it arises. There is no set age, but researchers believe it usually occurs around the age of eight or nine. Once you communicate to your child that sex is not shameful, through your openness and genuine regard for their sexual health, they will be more likely to come to you in the future for information and advice and less likely to engage in the types of often violent and degrading behavior toward others that is portrayed in many adult entertainment vignettes.
I remember at BHS in the mid-70s how we were inculcated with the mantra, “Once a Driller, always a Driller” from day one, but as far as a sex education curriculum based on best practices, I recall nothing. The KHSD is not going to do right by Ms. Salazar unless parents get behind her and support her.
Blaine Randolph is a retired educator. He can be reached at luvmateospain@gmail.com.