In Robert Price's May 2 column, “In Kern, as elsewhere, science trumps restlessness every time,” he referenced a letter to the Kern County Board of Supervisors that raised constitutional and statutory concerns with the Kern County Public Health Department’s April 2 order ("Local lawyers, businesspeople say stay-at-home order violates Constitution," April 29). The letter also requested that a new order, if any, be considered in light of those concerns.
Our fellow citizens who sympathized with the concerns addressed in the letter were compared by Mr. Price to John Belushi's dimwitted character in "Animal House."
In dismissing the constitutional concerns (notably ignoring the statutory ones) raised by the "local group of constitutional scholars," Mr. Price seems to rely on an Oct. 9, 2014, Congressional Research Service report titled “Federal and State Quarantine and Isolation Authority.” He summarily states that the “...the Congressional Research Service wrote about quarantines and the U.S. Constitution in 2014, when we had concerns about the Ebola virus. Its conclusion: States have the right to make such emergency decrees under the 10th Amendment. ”
While a state’s right to make such an emergency decree is technically reserved under the 10th Amendment rather than made under the 10th Amendment, most legal scholars will agree that the general police power of a state includes issuing quarantine and isolation orders of those with or directly exposed to a contagious disease. The controversy lies in the extent of that power and the procedural safeguards that must be followed in the execution of such orders.
I wonder whether Mr. Price read the entire report that he relies on since it recognizes the need to balance a state's quarantine and isolation powers with a citizen's individual rights. In doing so, the report states, “The U.S. Constitution and federal civil rights laws provide for individual due process and equal protection rights as well as a right to privacy, but these rights are balanced against the needs of the community. However, classic public health measures such as quarantine, isolation, and contact tracing are, nevertheless, available in appropriate situations, and, as new or resurgent diseases have become less treatable, some of these classic public health measures have been increasingly used. Therefore, the issue of how to balance these various interests in a modern culture that is sensitive to issues of individual rights has become critical.”
Furthermore, the report cites several scholarly articles on point, including one “where the authors note that the courts have set four limits on isolation and quarantine authority: the subject must actually be infectious or have been exposed to infectious disease; the subject must be placed in a safe and habitable environment; the authority must be exercised in a non-discriminatory manner; and there must be procedural due process.”
The letter to the Kern County Board of Supervisors asked officials to wrestle with the critical issue (as described by the Congressional Research Service report) of balancing a state’s quarantine and isolation powers with individual rights. This balancing act will need to be adjusted as “the curve” flattens and we get a better understanding of this dangerous virus. It’s not an easy task, and the letter thanked the board members for their service and leadership through this difficult time as they work together with the citizens of Kern County to plot the best path forward.
A simple reading of the report Mr. Price relies on to ridicule his fellow citizens should have apprised him of the legitimacy of their concerns. While he may view members of our legal and business community as having pencils up their noses like John Belushi, Mr. Price’s contribution to the critical issues facing Kern County should be scored, in the words of Dean Wormer, a "zero point zero."
Paul Harman is a local criminal defense attorney with a focus on traffic crimes and DMV-related matters.