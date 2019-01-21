Every year I ask about the shameful exploitation of Martin Luther King — why do Americans love to disgrace his message so much? Why is it so popular that we see it year after year?
Remember last year? President Donald Trump was talking about "s---hole countries" while tweeting, “I encourage all Americans to observe this day with appropriate civic, community, and service activities in honor of Dr. King's life and legacy.” What is to stop longtime racists like Rep. Steve King from copying and pasting a quick quote into a tweet?
Of course the GOP has finally gotten critical of King’s flagrant white supremacy, but they still refuse to comment on the same racist behavior from President Trump. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said about King’s outlandish comments, defending white nationalism, “That is not the party of Lincoln and it’s definitely not American.” Great. Now how about Trump’s longtime racism? Trump’s “my Kevin” doesn’t get this, hence more MLK Day whitewashing.
Sadly, Trump’s Kevin is wrong; racism has never been beneath the “dignity of the party.” A wall serves as a modern day burning cross and the rallying point of contemporary bigotry. The country’s vast fortunes were built on slave labor and theft of land from indigenous people. Nothing could be further from the message so many in the GOP copy, paste and ignore: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” It is the kitsch of far-right politicians across the country, cynically misappropriating words they neither earned nor deserve. MLK was radical in his support of the love supreme Jesus preached: “Nonviolence is absolute commitment to the way of love. Love is not emotional bash; it is not empty sentimentalism. It is the active outpouring of one’s whole being into the being of another.”
His message was his life, and justice was not an accessory. Pretending to condemn racism for a second fails the larger picture. “It is not enough to say we must not wage war. It is necessary to love peace and sacrifice for it.” In a country with too many warmongers, “the ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” Leaders who’ve sacrificed are rare, the pronouncements we hear are for expedience, and we see those making empty declarations simply don’t measure up. The failures are not just at the level of leadership. As citizens MLK provided us with clear guidance: “what are you doing for others?” “Change,” he told us, “comes from continuous struggle.” Are we living up to these instructions?
“The Dream” is not a feel-good story. It is the story of resistance and struggle. This is why few things could be more offensive than sanitizing his words and using them with the intention of pacifying the oppressed. MLK spoke to defend those who demanded equal pay and equal access. Forget the “our party freed the slaves” and think about the ongoing need for dignity and equality. MLK died in solidarity with sanitation workers — maybe you can stick up for those furloughed or out of work in a racist and classist political stunt.
When MLK spoke to us he pressured us to look deeper and bigger. “True compassion is more than flinging a coin to a beggar. It comes to see that an edifice which produces beggars needs restructuring.” The gap between the rich and the poor is only growing, and trillion-dollar tax giveaways to the rich are not helping. “The war in Vietnam is but a symptom of a far deeper malady within the American spirit,” and his observance of our ubiquitous engagement in violent conflict continued that it would not end until “there is a significant and profound change in American life and policy.”
Finding quotes is easy, but this last one is key: "Our only hope today lies in our ability to recapture the revolutionary spirit and go out into a sometimes hostile world declaring eternal hostility to poverty, racism, and militarism." Cowards, like McCarthy give us no hope.
Wim Laven, a graduate of Highland High School and CSUB, teaches political science at Kennesaw State University, writes for Peace Voice and researches peace and conflict. He can be reached at mlaven@pdx.edu.