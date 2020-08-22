We’re a little more than two months away from the election and politics are naturally the focus of our national dialogue. Does that mean we should talk about politics at work?
If you’re like me, your answer is no. Because I work in human resources and frequently mediate conflicts between employees, I know it’s difficult for people with differing opinions to discuss them. Thus, I was not surprised to learn that a study conducted by the HR firm Randstad found that, out of 800 respondents, 55 percent witnessed heated political discussions at work.
Why do political discussions get so heated? The authors of the article “The biology of cultural conflict” say that being presented with beliefs and traditions that are contrary to ours causes our amygdala – the part of the brain that causes the fight or flight response – to activate, thus inspiring some of us to experience moral outrage and even become violent.
Because it’s difficult for most people to disagree with others without getting angry, it’s wise to stay away from political discussions at work. And, if you’re an employer, you might just want to ban them altogether. Before you do, here are some things you should know.
The National Labor Relations Act gives employees the right to talk about politicians and political issues when those topics are work-related. For example, employees may discuss candidate X when that discussion is really about the candidate’s push for a higher minimum wage or something that could affect employees’ working conditions. However, employees may be prevented from discussing a candidate’s stance on abortion or something else that has nothing to do with work. The same rules apply to clothing. Employees may be prevented from wearing a “Vote for Candidate X” shirt but may not be prevented from wearing a “Vote for Candidate X because he’ll raise the minimum wage” shirt.
Having said all that, employers still have the right to put a stop to any communication or behavior that negatively affects productivity or causes distractions whether it’s protected or not.
Additionally, employers have the right to take adverse action – such as firing or demoting – employees for their political expression outside of work in certain situations. For example, employers may not take action against an employee for engaging in lawful activities, such as participating in a protest. However, that changes if an employee skips work in order to protest or is caught vandalizing while protesting.
The same philosophy applies to social media postings. Employees have the right to express their political opinions online as long as their posts aren’t inflammatory or violate the company’s social media policies. For example, in 2017, Juli Briskman was photographed giving the middle finger to President Trump’s motorcade while it drove past her. Briskman posted the picture on Facebook and Twitter, it quickly went viral, and she was dismissed from her job for violating its social media policy. Briskman sued for wrongful termination and lost.
You might be wondering, "What about the First Amendment? Don’t people have the right to say whatever they want to?" Not exactly. The First Amendment protects people from the government taking action against them, not from their employers.
Banning talking about politics at work is not the answer, but here are some things employers may do:
• Nothing and see if anything happens.
• Send out a friendly reminder such as: “As the election approaches, please be reminded that conversations regarding the election, candidates and issues are to remain respectful and not interfere with job performance.”
• Create a policy such as: “Our company supports employees’ right to participate in political activities on their own time. The following activities are prohibited from being performed while on duty: demonstrating, counting or recounting votes, circulating petitions, soliciting votes or contributions, conducting or participating in opinion polls, fundraising and all other activities not considered part of the employee’s normal duties.”
Instead of having to refrain from expressing our opinions so we don’t get heated, what most of us need is training on how to calmly and respectfully disagree with others. Perhaps then we could discuss our opposing viewpoints without going to war. What a wonderful world that would be.
Robin Paggi is a training and development specialist at Worklogic HR.