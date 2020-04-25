As our community confronts the coronavirus crisis, we applaud the frontline workers keeping us safe and healthy, including medical personnel and first responders, and the essential service workers who keep society running but are often overlooked.
We’d like to add direct support professionals to the group of unsung heroes rising to the occasion. DSPs assist people with developmental disabilities, such as autism, cerebral palsy and Down syndrome, to learn self-care skills, find jobs and live independently. There are 150,000 DSPs in California dedicated to this important role.
During the pandemic, individuals with developmental disabilities face additional challenges, including underlying health issues that may put some at higher risk for complications if they fall ill. For many, changes in routine are often disruptive, and DSPs have stepped up to help mitigate these difficulties.
In residential settings, DSPs continue to help people live independently in their own homes, reinforcing skills such as good hygiene and securing food safely, while maintaining safety measures such as social distancing and wearing personal protective equipment. While in group home settings, DSPs have been called to do more, as many individuals with disabilities are now sheltering in place 24x7. Out in the community, you will find people with developmental disabilities continuing to work in grocery stores, restaurants and other essential businesses, with their DSPs offering job coaching behind the scenes.
Like the thousands of teachers who have switched to online lessons, DSPs are now providing educational opportunities remotely as program facilities have closed due to shelter at home orders. Virtual day services for people with developmental disabilities are new, and everyone is showing creativity and care. One of our DSPs combined high tech and low tech in a lesson on counting money — connecting students in an online class and asking them to use coins at home to follow along.
With the health crisis shining a light on professionals whose work is essential, especially during an emergency, there have been calls for higher compensation that align with the value of services provided. Current DSP wages are barely above minimum wage due to the state’s outdated reimbursement rates. As we emerge from the crisis, let’s evaluate what’s important in society and recognize those who have helped us through this unprecedented time.
Thank you to all the DSPs who are assisting our friends, family, neighbors and colleagues with developmental disabilities during these challenging times. We appreciate your work every day, but especially today.
Shawn White is the vice president of PathPoint of Kern County.