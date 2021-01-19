When taken seriously, jury duty can be an immense burden on one's conscience, especially in a criminal case where someone’s freedom is at stake. This is why we need serious and mature people who take the juror's oath seriously to decide cases.
A just application of the law requires knowledge of the facts, understanding of the legal definition of the charged crime and reasoned application of the law to those facts. This is what trials are all about. In order to convict the accused, a prosecutor must prove facts to such certainty that the jury is left with no reasonable doubt that the alleged crime was committed.
Jurors are told that consideration of anything other than the facts, such as any personal feelings toward the defendant, is improper. You can’t go with “your gut” or on a “hunch.” In order to convict, a juror must have his own abiding conviction that the charge is true, and this must be based only on the evidence presented in court. Without sufficient evidence a jury must acquit. This is basic justice, and it protects us all from overzealous prosecution, false accusations and the unjust loss of freedom.
But in politics, such rigorous standards for truth are not required and are not demanded by the Democrat media cartel when accusations, however absurd, are leveled at their enemies. Last week in Washington, D.C., we saw a ridiculous impeachment spectacle that turned a solemn constitutional legal process into a farcical mockery of justice. Democrats rammed articles of impeachment through Congress without any due process. In the words of Congressman David Valadao, Democrats threw “precedent and process out the window by turning what should be a thorough investigation into a rushed political stunt.” He added that he wished that the Congress had “more time to hold hearings to ensure due process.”
When no hearings are held, how can the truth be known? Certainly it would be wrong to impeach someone based on a personal dislike of that person, a “hunch” or a “gut feeling.”
President Trump has been so often slandered that any charge against him should be carefully scrutinized. Most voters in Kern County agree that the negative treatment of President Trump is unfair, and our enthusiastic turnout to re-elect him is one reason that Valadao was elected. It’s not a coincidence that Valadao was elected in 2016 and 2020, both years Trump was also on the ballot. Valadao lost his 2018 race when he didn’t have the Trump enthusiasm bringing Republicans to the polls.
This is why it is surprising and disappointing that inexplicably, and completely contradicting his own observations, Valadao voted for the impeachment. “I have to go with my gut,” Valadao explained unsatisfactorily.
That gut feeling Kern County Republicans are experiencing right now is from the sucker punch Valadao just gave us. He blindsided and disappointed the people who worked hard and voted to get him elected. This particular gut feeling won’t go away any time soon.
Clayton Campbell is a Bakersfield attorney and an elected member of the Kern County Republican Central Committee.