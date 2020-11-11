I have been reading up on Henry VIII and Elizabeth I – the father and daughter monarchs with flaming red hair. It is interesting to match what we know about their era against our own.
The English Reformation was tumultuous — a cultural revolution with far greater persecution and violence than our present-day culture wars.
Back then, the world turned upside down. Rivalling declarations of conscience (the Protestant Tyndale, the Catholic Thomas More) devolved into executions, revolt, warfare and political repression. The divide between rural and urban areas was enormous (The countryside stubbornly Catholic and cities Protestant). Royals and aristocrats exploited religious divisions for political advantage. A cancel culture destroyed the monastic buildings and religious art that comprised much of England’s Medieval religious heritage.
Commoners and clergy hid their beliefs for fear of censure and reprisal. The heads of state were brilliant, imperious, vituperative, vindictive and willfully deceptive. They showed off on an unimaginable scale. Hundreds of advance men preceded Elizabeth’s annual, month-long “progress” through the English countryside in a gilded carriage. A train of thousands followed her.
Wild rumors and disinformation ranged through the land (The Elizabethans called it "misinformation," a widely used word). People accepted outrageously false stories as true. In this volatile atmosphere, London mobs rioted often. Conspiracy theories about foreign influence over English heads of state ran rampant, as did actual conspiracies. French and Spanish diplomats discreetly disbursed funds to English nobles and privy counsellors to influence domestic policy, and especially the succession to the English throne.
Printing — the new and disruptive media of the age — abetted rumor mills and scurrilous political attacks on the Crown. Royal agents attempted to staunch this flow of “misinformation” by seizing thousands of undistributed pamphlets. But the English and Elizabeth herself were conflicted over the need to suppress “misinformation” on one hand and the need to recognize free expression on the other.
Sickness and plague periodically laid London and other cities waste. At those times, economic activity plummeted. Royalty and the affluent abandoned London for the safety of the countryside.
Elizabeth drained the treasury by sending troops and money to the Netherlands to thwart Charles V's imperial ambitions — a war of intervention and attrition that dragged on endlessly. In today’s parlance, it was a proxy war. Deeply in debt, both Henry and Elizabeth debased their currencies, beggaring more than a few of their subjects as well as the throne’s creditors.
Through all, the English quailed at the rising power of Spain, an imperial competitor that seemed increasingly likely to dominate Europe and the colonial world.
Much of this seems familiar. I need not explicitly draw all parallels for you. A silver lining, though, is that the English survived circumstances far more difficult than ours.
Girard Fischer is a retired lawyer. He also has an MA in history and has taught it at a high school.