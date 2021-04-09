There have long been “yardsticks” to evaluate individuals’ performance in all types and sizes of organizations. Examples are traditional employee performance appraisals and fitness reports of military officers, to mention but two.
A new (to me) “yardstick” was distributed a few years ago by two highly respected local business leaders in a book they gave to friends and neighbors — and presumably to their employees. Although intended for business, it’s perfect for performance evaluation of political officeholders.
Titled “Cowboy Ethics,” its author is James P. Owen, a 40-year Wall Street veteran. Its 81 pages are appropriate guidelines for leadership actions in both public and private sectors.
Here’s my application of these principles to President Trump’s performance throughout his recent term — plus an opportunity for others to do the same for President Biden now that he is close to completing his first 100 days in office.
The following 10 elements applied to President Trump are an example of someone who is far from perfect — especially in his public rhetoric — yet they demonstrate a surprising (to many, I’m sure) number of positive performance outcomes.
Live each day with courage: I’ve never observed a more courageous effort to lead our nation and protect its vital interests — all while subjected to severe criticism and distractions almost daily ranging from impeachments to investigations to perpetually negative reports in most national and mainstream media.
Take pride in your work: Trump’s “tweets” clearly expressed pride for his administration’s accomplishments — from his appointment of 230 new federal judges and three Supreme Court justices to his recent miraculous “Warp Speed” public-private partnership to create a coronavirus vaccine in months that most said would require years.
Always finish what you start: Major examples include facilitation of historical peace accords of Muslim countries with Israel and re-negotiation (or removal) of adverse foreign trade agreements plus the defeat of ISIS.
Do what has to be done: Restoration of our national economy — including historical employment records for women and minorities — plus early-on setting the federalism stage (as required by our constitution) for governors and mayors to manage both their respective coronavirus challenges as well as riot and civil commotion risks.
Be tough but fair: I know of no single act of unfairness on Trump’s part. His nickname should be “Tough” — yet always with fairness including his requiring delinquent NATO members to be fair by making overdue payments to NATO.
When you make a promise, keep it: Multiple examples of this criterion range from his moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem (unlike several predecessors’ unmet promises to do so) — to energy independence and massive federal deregulation plus numerous other “promises kept.”
Ride for the brand: The “brand” clearly was “Put America First” which has paid dividends for us all – including restoration of U.S. leadership abroad and global rebuilding of our military.
Talk less and say more: Trump’s political rallies do not offer good examples of talking less — yet what should Trump do when his live audiences are in tens of thousands — and his TV audiences in tens of millions?
Remember that some things aren’t for sale: At no time did he sell his influence or his soul for political advantage or money.
Know when to draw the line: Trump is famous for drawing the line on federal spending and over-regulation. The same is true for enforcing our borders with or without an effective fence in place.
“Cowboy Ethics” enumerates behaviors understood by all. Its author said, “These so-called ‘rules of the range’ were not rules at all. They had more to do with character, principles, and values — not as we talked about them but as they were reflected in our actions.”
To that, I would only emphasize that performance is what matters most. I’ve long said, “Performance trumps personality” — no pun intended. Too many tend to have this completely backward.
Now, it’s your turn to apply cowboy ethics to President Biden!
John Pryor is a local general management and risk management consultant.