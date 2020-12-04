We shouldn’t be surprised that the COVID-19 virus continues to spread. Since we first learned about it, nearly a year ago, we’ve done nothing to attack the virus itself. Indeed, we have no medical tools to do so.
Many people, the medical community and politicians, talk about the pandemic as if this were something we can eradicate. This, simply stated, is not going to happen. We have learned about the coronavirus. So, there is progress. But the virus presents itself to everyone, every day, everywhere. The mask wearing, social distance and closing businesses may delay infection rates, but that’s all. As the number of infections rise, the governor closes down business. As the numbers improve, the market is reopened. This is a never-ending cycle.
There are only two viruses, in all of human history, that have ever been eradicated from earth. Smallpox! That virus dates back to the third century. It was declared completely eradicated in 1979. Prior to that, the world managed to live with smallpox. For centuries, there was no vaccination. But live with smallpox is what people did worldwide. Hundreds of millions of people died from that virus. Building a better world was somehow managed.
Everyone, now, seems to be waiting for the pill or injection to let society return to normal. But will we ever see normalcy again? Not everyone will be immunized. The effective rate is not 100 percent. We don’t know how long the immunization will last. The flu virus has been around for how long? There is no cure, just an annual injection. COVID-19 won’t go away just because people get an injection. People will still test positive. People will still die from COVID-19.
The really big question is how our society responds to this new challenge. Closing down a business is very damaging to people in every neighborhood. It’s a nuisance for people not to get their hair cut. Dining out has become a challenge. Each business that is affected by government restrictions affects people all around us. Barbers and waitresses contribute part of their wages so someone can pay rent. Property owners are not all wealthy corporations. They require someone to pay rent to provide the rental space. Some of a waitress’ salary goes to the clerk who sells shoes. Other money goes to the farmer who grows the food for the restaurant. A trucker drives our products to market. Some of that money finds its way into the church offering plate. There is a trickle-down theory. It really works in this economy.
It is time for people to ask what needs to happen for society to return to normal. Or, can we ever return to normal? Do infection numbers have to be zero to open up? Shall we spend the next 10 years opening and closing down the economy expecting something to change? It won’t. People will still get sick. Do we expect the government to contribute to the lost income resulting from government required shutdowns? California is already broke. There isn’t enough money to reimburse individuals and businesses for their suffering.
One of the reasons that COVID-19 has been such an American problem is due to American prosperity. We are a society of people who like to travel. We like to entertain. We like to be entertained. We can afford to do so. Should our government expect us to change how we live just to accommodate a new virus? Dr. Anthony Fauci has already indicated we should never shake hands again. That greeting is centuries old. Are we expected to change Thanksgiving and other holidays to avoid personal contact?
Should we make the Rose Parade and Macy’s Thanksgiving entertainment a memory? Do we make the mask a part of everyday life? Do we expect Costco to keep counting the number of people who enter the store each day? Do we simply close down Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm? One of the reasons Las Vegas is so much fun is from the crowds of people who visit each day. That city cannot exist at 20 percent hotel occupancy.
Again, the virus is not going away. How long do we allow it to alter, and control, everyday life?
H. Steven Cronquist has been a local insurance broker since 1974. He is also the principal in the Bakersfield Institute of Continuing Education, a provider of educational opportunities for insurance agents.