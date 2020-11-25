There are still many Americans who do not believe the novel coronavirus is real. These people refuse to take this once-in-a-century pandemic seriously. They cling to the false notion of the virus being no more significant than the seasonal flu, or even the common cold.
Total U.S. case count has exceeded 12 million.
There have been more than 258,000 deaths and climbing.
Nearly 2,000 Americans are dying daily at this time.
Hospitalizations are on the rise again.
Top health officials say the United States is in a crisis state.
The real issue now is not the development of vaccines for the coronavirus but rather the distribution of the vaccines. We have to get this right. But our President Donald Trump stood in the way of President-elect Joe Biden's effort to start planning for this distribution for more than two weeks. The Joe Biden presidential transition has finally begun.
While Nero continues to play his fiddle, our president, the leader of the free world, plays golf, watches the news on TV holed up in the White House, seldom appears publicly and avoids talking about the surging pandemic. When President Trump does appear publicly, he does not take any questions.
Meanwhile, Biden's own transition team's approach to Trump has been pitch perfect. It brings to mind the lesson in Sun Tzu's "Art of the War": "The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting."
President Trump's stonewalling will go down as one of the most unprecedented, dastardly political ploys in the history of the American presidency.
Trump's intransigence has hindered Biden's ability to develop a plan to combat the spread of this deadly virus and its distribution as well as being able to be brought up to speed on national security matters.
Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush gave gracious concession speeches. Carter and Bush willingly provided smooth transitions to Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton, who defeated them.
But Trump kicked against the goads of losing his reelection. This is the mark of a poor loser.
With less than 60 days left until Inauguration Day, Trump is using all the tools of his nefarious playbook to overturn the results of the election and usurp the will of the people.
Trump is spending millions of dollars on frivolous lawsuits and recounts, money he is procuring from people who either do not know better or are playing partisan politics. Trump is fomenting distrust in our free and fair American election process.
Hillary Clinton accepted the results of her loss to Trump. She did not sue or call for any state election recounts, despite the fact that Trump's margin of votes in Pennsylvania and Michigan in 2016 was far less than Biden's in those states.
Whether one likes Joe Biden or not, Biden has a nearly 6 million vote lead in the popular vote and has clearly won the votes in enough states to win 306 electoral votes, the same number Trump won in 2016 and declared a "landslide."
Trump's stall is one of the most egregiously self-centered acts by a president in the history of this great democracy. The proof is in the pudding.
Trump's denial of losing is a pox, an abomination to our democracy, a gross aberration on America's political landscape.
This surely will not go unnoticed by historians concerning President Donald Trump's legacy as the 45th president of the United States.
Mark Salvaggio is a former Bakersfield City Councilman and a longtime Kern County political observer.