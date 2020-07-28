The Californian suggested in a recent editorial that the Kern County Superior Court is not adhering to safe practices during the COVID-19 pandemic (“OUR VIEW: Enforce health rules to keep wheels of justice turning,” July 18). I want the citizens of Kern County to know this couldn’t be further from the truth.
Since early March, the KCSC has been working tirelessly to deal with this situation. We have consulted with the Judicial Council of California, the Kern County Department of Public Health and independent medical advisers. We are meticulously following CDC recommendations. We have listened to comments, requests and suggestions from our employees, the district attorney, the public defender, independent criminal defense counsel, family law lawyers and civil law attorneys.
Extensive steps have been taken to make your courts safe so that we can continue to dispense justice. As a result, sanitizing stations and hand sanitizers have been distributed throughout the courthouses. Cleaning and custodial staff have multiplied their efforts to keep the building clean and disinfected. Plexiglas partitions have been installed inside courtrooms. More material has been ordered but there are delays due to high demand at this time.
Implemented technological advances have allowed attorneys to appear via telephone or video conferencing and conduct remote hearings. Counsel may also email motions and documents that previously required physical filing inside the courthouse. Many courtrooms, calendars and services have been adjusted to spread out attendance times or reduced to remote appearances only. As most jury deliberation rooms are too small to accommodate social distancing, two large rooms have been repurposed and adapted to fulfill this obligation. On May 19, well before the governor ordered facial coverings in California, we passed an emergency rule requiring all persons entering any KCSC building to wear a facial covering.
In March and April, the Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court and the Judicial Council of California issued and passed various emergency orders and rules for all California Superior Courts, in response to the pandemic. In addition to those orders, I recently sought and obtained an additional extension on criminal cases for Kern County and have ordered civil trials continued. Since trials resumed May 26, we have tried less than half of the amount of cases we tried during the same time period in 2019.
Each judge is well aware of social distancing requirements and consciously strives to ensure everyone in the courtroom follows these guidelines. Each courtroom is configured differently depending on the type of cases heard, which in turn dictates the available space for individuals to attend who are not directly involved in the case. In regard to the local attorney who expressed a belief that she was forced to come to a trial while being ill, the actual court reporter’s transcript from a hearing in that trial the day before provides a clear statement as to what counsel were instructed. The judge presiding over the trial clearly articulated in no uncertain terms that “counsel are not to come to court if they feel sick” but to keep the court apprised of their situation.
Each county’s Superior Court, including Kern, must be trusted to work with their local health professionals and justice partners in addressing the challenges presented by the pandemic. Each trial court is an independent constitutional court, and every judge an independent constitutional officer elected by the citizens of their respective counties.
The judges of the Kern County Superior Court will always apply the law with reasoned discretion and implement the highest of standards in an effort to protect everyone who enters our court from the threat of this pandemic. It is important for all who enter our courthouses to know that we value their safety and will continue to find ways to assure justice moves forward, while we work to keep them safe in our courthouses.
Hon. Judith K. Dulcich is presiding judge of the Superior Court of California, County of Kern.