As a lifelong Kern County resident and farmer, I understand that both oil and agriculture are essential to our economy. I do not object, in principle, to the idea of expanding local oil production. But I oppose the idea of favoring the oil industry at the expense of agriculture in one of our nation’s most productive farming counties.
On March 8, the Kern County Board of Supervisors will vote on whether to dramatically increase local oil and gas drilling within the county’s unincorporated areas. If the county wants to streamline oil production, it must first put in place measures to ensure that drilling operations preserve valuable farmland to the extent possible.
Last year, The California Court of Appeal handed Kern County a stinging rebuke over a proposal to fast-track approval of 72,000 new oil drilling permits over 25 years. Although the county claimed the ordinance contained safeguards to protect valuable farmland, the court found those measures inadequate. Remarkably, despite this loss in court, Kern County still refuses to protect farmland from damage due to oil and gas drilling.
When the Board of Supervisors adopted this ordinance in 2015, they concluded that the planned increase in drilling would cause significant losses to thousands of acres of some of the world’s most productive farmland. The board included measures to reduce these impacts, such as the use of agricultural conservation easements and agricultural land banks — tools aimed at keeping farmland in production. The Court of Appeal, however, found these measures insufficient to fully offset the extensive loss of farmland to expanded drilling.
The court directed the county to develop workable measures that would more effectively “minimize or eliminate” farmland losses. Yet, last fall the county released a new proposal that instead weakens existing safeguards for agriculture while green-lighting the massive expansion of oil and gas drilling.
The county claims it is no longer “feasible” to require oil operators to purchase conservation easements or contribute to agricultural land banks. But agricultural conservation easements have worked well in Kern County for many years, ensuring that a large proportion of Kern County agricultural land remains in farming. A land bank program could do the same.
The oil industry also could protect farmland by cleaning up its messes. In the 2015 version of the ordinance, the county allowed drillers to restore an acre of farmland for every additional acre lost to new drilling by removing abandoned equipment from farmlands. The updated ordinance is drastically weaker because it removes this acre-for-acre requirement. The new ordinance provides no standard for the amount of abandoned equipment that must be removed to allow new drilling; instead, oil companies can keep drilling new wells in agricultural areas while leaving debris and equipment strewn across farmland that could be returned to production.
The county also rejected a proposal by farmers to “cluster” oil infrastructure on farmland whenever possible. The county says this proposal is not “feasible” because it would require the use of directional drilling in some locations. But, studies show that 76 percent of all drilling in Kern County is directional. Clearly, in many places, clustering would be feasible if the county required it.
Under this latest version of the ordinance, oil drilling could occupy thousands of acres of prime farmland with no consequences whatsoever. And, in many cases, they could keep on taking farmland for drilling — even if they’re not restoring an equal amount of farmland by cleaning up the old tanks, pipes and equipment that pollute soil and groundwater.
Kern County already lost once in court over its misguided ordinance. It is not too late to avoid a second legal defeat. Rather than repeating past mistakes, the county should address the issues raised by the courts. Farmers are simply asking for reasonable protections when it comes to increasing the level of oil and gas production. After all, Kern County is first in the state and nation for the value of its agricultural commodities. The Board of Supervisors should tell county staff to revamp the proposed ordinance to guarantee any streamlining of industry permits is balanced with adequate protections for farmers. Taking these steps is not just the most prudent way forward – it’s the right thing to do.
Keith Gardiner is manager of King & Gardiner Farms and a lifelong Kern County resident.