Registration is now open for nonprofits to prepare for Give Big Kern — one day to celebrate the giving spirit of Kern County.
Since 2016, Give Big Kern has been helping Kern County nonprofits engage local donors and volunteers through online crowd funding and pledges, raising a cumulative total of $556,000 in unrestricted funds and securing upwards of 140,500 pledged volunteer hours.
While this online giving day event doesn’t take place until May 7, there is a very important reason why organizing agency Kern Community Foundation starts rallying nonprofits for training early in the New Year.
More than a 24-hour online fundraiser, Give Big Kern is a nonprofit strengthening initiative. This month participating nonprofits are afforded many opportunities to increase their visibility, capacity and sustainability through a series of mandatory and optional webinars, in-person workshops, online videos and other training aids, special outreach events, media opportunities and more.
Trainings begin with a mandatory webinar at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 9 and an in-person workshop that may be attended in Bakersfield on Jan. 11 or 16, or in Ridgecrest or Kernville on Jan. 17. Participants may attend the webinar in-person or watch a recording that will be made available the following day.
Agencies having 501(c)(3) nonprofit status that deliver services in Kern County are registered with Kern Community Foundation, and have a Silver or higher rating on GuideStar.org, a data clearinghouse on nonprofits, are eligible to participate.
To register for upcoming trainings, visit www.kernfoundation.org and click on the link that says “Nonprofits click here to register” on the first slide on the home page.
The theme for this year’s Give Big Kern, as popular mascot Billy the Give Big Goat might say, is, “Dream B-i-i-i-g!” At the in-person workshops this month, nonprofits will get to participate in motivational exercises to help them dream about how far they want to take their Give Big Kern fundraising experience. Later in the spring, we’ll provide extra support at optional workshops to help them achieve their goals through peer-to-peer fundraising and matching gift strategies, which are proven to be powerful methods for increasing donations.
Kern Community Foundation offers Give Big Kern at no cost to Kern’s hard-working nonprofits as part of its mission: Growing community. Growing philanthropy.
Everything from givebigkern.org, powered by technology partner GiveGab, to printed and downloadable marketing materials, to friendly competition cash prizes for nonprofits that raise the most dollars, engage the most donors or volunteers, etc., is paid for by Kern Community Foundation thanks to generous sponsorship support from our community partners.
All donations received by participating nonprofits through givebigkern.org — which will open for donations a month out from Giving Day — are theirs minus a small credit card processing fee per donation charged by GiveGab, but most donors cover this fee to ensure their entire donation goes to the charity (or charities) they support.
This is a milestone year for Kern Community Foundation, as it is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Or, as President and CEO Kristen Beall likes to say, “Twenty years of turning Kern County’s generosity into impact.”
During the past 20 years, the foundation has grown to almost $22 million in managed funds and awarded almost $20 million in grants and college scholarships.
“Since 2013, Kern Community Foundation has ranked consistently in the top two-thirds of the 100 most active grantmakers nationwide,” Beall said. “The results of the past 20 years are a reflection of the giving spirit of Kern County, as well as our community’s belief in Kern Community Foundation as a trusted partner.”
Givebigkern.org has a “Frequently asked questions” (or “FAQ”) page for donors and nonprofits interested in engaging in the upcoming giving and fundraising fun.
For more information, including opportunities for business community members wishing to impact Kern’s entire nonprofit sector by sponsoring Give Big Kern in 2019, please contact Louis Medina at Louis@kernfoundation.org or 661.616.2603.
Louis Medina is manager of Community Impact for Kern Community Foundation.