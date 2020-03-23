This is certainly an interesting time in our history, and the admittedly tiresome situation has altered considerably “business as usual” for most of our lives.
Fortunately for our community, Kern’s resource economies continue to work hard to provide a safe and reliable food supply even in times of economic uncertainty.
A recent statement from the California Farm Bureau Federation expresses these points well.
CFBF said people can be assured farmers and ranchers are continuing to ship food and farm products to market as the state and nation react to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. CFBF President Jamie Johansson said farmers and ranchers, their employees and people throughout the supply chain are dedicated to maintaining plentiful supplies of safe food.
“It’s in challenging times like these when farmers’ and ranchers’ true passion shines: feeding and contributing to the stability of our local communities, state and country,” Johansson said. “In fields, orchards, processing plants and down the line to farmers markets and grocery stores, California agriculture remains on the job.”
Johansson said the Farm Bureau has been working with its members and other agricultural employers to make sure they’re aware of the latest guidelines from health officials and government agencies.
“We may need to adjust on-farm practices to account for social distancing and other measures to further assure the safety of our employees,” he said. “Farm Bureau members from north to south have been proactive in adjusting daily activities to keep themselves and their employees safe.”
Farm Bureau will also work with local, state and federal government agencies to assure availability of the human and physical resources needed to maintain plentiful food supplies.
“Through drought, freeze, world war and the trauma of 9/11, farmers and ranchers and people throughout the food chain have kept Americans supplied with safe, affordable food and farm products,” Johansson said. “That same ethic will drive us in the days and weeks to come.”
Please know that the Kern County Farm Bureau and our member growers chart the same course as our state organization, CFBF. Although our offices will be open, Kern County Farm Bureau recommends that our members connect via phone or email and follow federal, state and local guidelines. Do not hesitate to reach out to the KCFB office with any concerns as our organization will continue its mission (either remotely or on-site) regardless of the ongoing situation.
The character of farmers and ranchers shines brightly during times like these, and we can be proud to be home to one of the most productive agricultural regions in the world.
From the Kern County Farm Bureau, thank you to all of our professionals who continue to work tirelessly through these strange days. Farmers will do the same and will continue doing what we do best: growing a safe and reliable food supply for our fellow Americans.
John Moore is president of the Kern County Farm Bureau.