Corruption is corruption. It is real wherever it happens and whenever the standards of justice and fairness get perverted for personal gain.
The present hearings in Washington are concerned with the possibilities of political corruption. The chief target is our commander-in-chief. Did he compromise his political position for personal gain? As has been pointed out, even the attempt at a nefarious deed is corrupt. One doesn't have to be successful at it. Even the attempt is wrong and punishable. A bungling bank robber is as guilty as a crafty one. The attempt to sell drugs or to solicit for sex is a crime. The cooperation of the potential victim is not necessary.
The ugliness of Trump's pressure on Ukraine is many sided. The Russians are in a limited war with them and our supplies are of absolute importance. Even a delay is punishing to them and an encouragement to the enemy. What kind of ally holds up crucial assistance for a personal "favor" to just one person, not even a favor for the whole population of the assisting nation? A side effect of all this is what this is saying to all our other allies? What will be the price tag of our assistance with them? How reliable will we be?
It is evident to the unbiased that Trump is a wheeler dealer. In fact, he prides himself in being first rate at it. Yet being head of the class of that group should not lead to boasting. His business track record is littered with the crushed careers of those who stood in his way. I'm from New York City, he's from New York. People like him are well-known for their shoddy standards. I wouldn't buy a used car from him. It probably was salvaged after one of the Mississippi floods. But to Trump, a deal is a deal, no matter who gets hurt in the meantime, as long as it's not him.
Trump is being investigated for possibly corrupting the office of the presidency. But the corruption spreads out beyond him. It is corrupt to assist corruption. In a bank robbery, one is not excused, even if they were driving the getaway car. Driving is no crime, right? But that driving is every bit a part of the crime as pointing a gun at a bank employee. There are many in Trump's administration, who know what has been going on. Loyalty to the president means hiding what thy know. That too is corruption.
As I started out, corruption is corruption, whenever and wherever. One can be sure as history rolls along and secrets come out we'll see the Ukraine scandal as just the tip of the iceberg. Trump being Trump, he just can't resist being constantly on the prowl for next profitable deal. His tax forms will eventually get leaked, and we'll see what else his super-ego has caused him to pounce upon, especially with dealings in Russia. But all along the way, he has had help. Consider the number of his former associates facing jail sentences and the horde of those among the administration alumni who have jumped ship or have been pushed overboard before the ship sinks. What a fun reunion party that would be!
But the corruption goes further. It taints his political base as well. It is corrupt to support corrupt politicians. Many might say, yes, I know he's a bit shady, but look how well the stock market is doing and take a gander at the unemployment figures! Yes, it's fun to be corrupt and profitable. That is, until the final payment in life is due.
Someday all of us will stand before God, the God of justice, and we must answer for our deeds — big ones and little ones. God will look at our loyalties and say, "That is where your heart has been." It won't be acceptable evidence in God's court to say, "Hey, God, I was only driving the car," or, "Have you noticed what my closing bank account figures were?" What we do want to hear from God are the comforting words: "Well done, my good and faithful servant." Well done in the little things. Well done in the crucial ones. May we be judged by the words of a leading clergyman of the past: "Do all the good you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can."
That's virtuous living.
Bob Schwartz, of Bakersfield, was born in New York City, but has spent most of his life in California serving as a pastor.