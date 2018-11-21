The holidays are a beautiful time to spend with family, celebrate our blessings and joys and give to those in need.
If you feel a desire to donate to a nonprofit, consider donating to a community level nonprofit instead of a global mega-charity this holiday season. You will be able to see the same tax breaks, plus see your hard-earned money go directly into the community that you know and love.
When searching for a nonprofit, the most important factor is to find something you are passionate about. There are many wonderful nonprofits to choose from, and chances are there is a charity that aligns with your passions.
Be sure to view their financials and reviews through GuideStar and/or Charity Navigator (organizations that help donors choose reputable charities). See if the charity has strong leadership, are fiscally responsible, ethical and efficient. Make sure you are emotionally connected to the cause.
A local nonprofit you might consider is Bike Bakersfield a.k.a. Biking for Fun. They are a 2018 Gold Star rated nonprofit through GuideStar and are overseen by a board of directors. Bike Bakersfield has a lean staff of four hardworking employees, staffing two community bike kitchens, leading bike rides weekly, recycling unused bikes out of the garage and into the hands of those who need them. They believe that walking and bicycling transform our communities by reinventing transportation and offering solutions to the universal challenges of health, livability and the environment.
Their programs range from the Safe Routes to School program, youth fix-it workshops, bike rodeos, to working with corporations to reduce the number of cars on the road (and increase the number of bicycles).
As trite as it sounds, know that wherever you donate, every donation matters and is greatly appreciated. According to Charities Aid Foundation, donating to charity strengthens your personal values, improves your mood, introduces your children to the importance of generosity and giving encourages friends and family to do the same.
Giving is contagious! You may find as side effect of giving, those warm, happy feelings of the holidays enhanced.
Natalie Barrett is a mother of three, bicycling advocate and communications manager at Bike Bakersfield. She can be reached at natalie@bikebakersfield.org.