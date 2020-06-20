State and local governments are responsible for boots-on-the-ground responses to COVID-19. The Center for Budget and Policy Priorities projects a $500 billion shortfall for states, while the Center for American Progress projects another $400 billion deficit for local governments.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2020-2021 final budget proposal requires $54 billion of adjustments from his initial pre-pandemic proposal (COVID-19 spending combined with a decrease of $41 billion in projected tax revenues). Congress should respond quickly with flexible financial assistance to states and localities. Otherwise, the return to normalcy will be undermined by further deepening of the worst downturn since the Great Depression. Deficit considerations should not derail the federal response.
Economics textbooks outline a chain of causation whereby increased deficits can undermine long-run productive capacity by crowding out housing construction and new plant and equipment. The argument assumes near-full employment and a fixed money supply. Neither assumption applies today.
Another concern is that persistent federal deficits will lead to insolvency. It is widely reported that national debt in 2019 reached 106 percent of GDP, matching World War II’s historic high. However, much of today’s Treasury debt is held by federal trust funds (e.g., social security, Medicare) and the Federal Reserve, which simply returns the interest payments to the Treasury (net of operating expenses). Adjusting for the portion of debt held by federal trust accounts and the central bank, 2019 debt is reduced from 106 percent to 67 percent of GDP. No additional net debt to the public will be created to the extent the Federal Reserve purchases the newly issued Treasury bonds that finance a state and local government rescue package.
The debt can be refinanced; only the interest must be paid. Minuscule interest rates further reduce the burden. The inflation-indexed 10-year bond rate averaged just 0.4 of 1 percent over the past decade. Most importantly, the national debt is payable in U.S. dollars, and the Fed can create dollars out of thin air. A common denominator of international financial crises is one country having loans payable in another country’s currency. For example, Greece owed Euros, which it could not create.
A final concern is inflation: fear the increased spending will spillover into inflation. Again, an invalid assumption of near-full employment underlies this analysis. Much to the consternation of whichever political party is in control, the Fed can and does keep demand-driven inflation in check. As my econ 101 professor analogized, “They are the adults chaperoning the party who take away the spiked punchbowl just as things get interesting.” Unlike in the U.S., politicians control the central bank in countries with hyperinflation. Keep this in mind the next time a politician rails that they were duly elected (in a gerrymandered district) and should, therefore, have the authority to oversee the central bank, which they posture is “accountable to no one.”
One of the more important areas of current macroeconomic research centers on the disappearance of inflation. After the Great Recession, central banks established non-zero, low-inflation targets of 2 percent or so to reduce the risk of deflation. They have difficulty reaching this small buffer. While unemployment in the 4.5 to 5 percent range historically triggered inflation and central bank restraint, the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent in February with little sign of inflation.
We cannot allow the economy to further worsen out of unjustified fear of future inflation. The timeline of publicly held debt as a percentage of GDP spikes during every crisis (Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War I, Great Depression, World War II, Great Recession of 2007-2009, pandemic of 2020). It is not unreasonable to think of large-scale federal deficits as a silver bullet that has enabled the U.S. to economically withstand every crisis that threatened our way of life. This is such a crisis.
Finally, this column should not be construed as an argument that the federal debt’s increasing percentage of GDP over the long haul is not a problem. That is a different story, and a problem that we as a people selfishly and shortsightedly fail to address in appropriate times — during business-cycle expansions.
Mark Evans is an economics professor emeritus and co-director of the Center for Economic Education and Research at Cal State Bakersfield.