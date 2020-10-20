News personalities tell us “this is the most important…” Fill in the blank however you see fit. It could be “election there has ever been,” “Supreme Court nomination to block or fill” or “10 years to stop...” Once again you fill in the blank. My take on this is many folks are quite full of their own self-importance. I can’t think of an election cycle where someone wasn’t saying it was the most important ever, or the most important Supreme Court nominee ever, can you?
In terms of filling in the blank with climate prophecies, here is a very condensed list from my Baby Boomer lifetime, so far, that have been published in major newspapers or broadcast on national news:
“Everyone will disappear in a cloud of blue steam by 1989” — 1969, New York Times
“Ice Age by 2000” — 1970, Boston Globe
“US oil supplies will last only 20 years” — 1972, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists
“Scientific consensus planet cooling, famines imminent” — 1976, New York Times
“Department of Energy says oil will peak in 1990s” — 1977, Department of Energy report
“Maldive islands will be underwater by 2018” — 1988, The Canberra Times
“New York City’s west side highway underwater by 2019” — 1989, Salon
“Children won’t know what snow is” — 2000, The Independent
“Al Gore predicts ice-free Arctic by 2013” — 2008, on German TV at COP15 Climate Conference
“Al Gore moves ice-free Arctic to 2014” — 2009, The Guardian.
All of these predictions were supposedly vetted by competent scientists, reporters and/or climate preachers. All of them have been spectacularly wrong. There are way too many to list, but I encourage you to seek some more out with a little bit of research. Make your own top ten list and predictions – you can’t possibly do any worse!
Now to my pet peeve: narcissism. This third rock from the sun that we live on is approximately 4.5 billion years old, plus or minus a few. Man has been around somewhere around 100,000 years. The internal combustion engine has been around about 120 years. If your calculator has enough zeroes, divide 120 by 4.5 billion then tell me about the prediction business and consensus based on a forward looking computer model that starts with the internal combustion engine. Earth has always had a climate. It’s not and will never be stable as it’s influenced primarily by the variability of the sun and earth’s orbital relationship, the oceans and to a lesser extent plate tectonics/volcanism and asteroid impacts. There have been five major ice ages that have been discovered through the rock record so far, the longest of which lasted approximately 74 million years. The earth “deciding” to come out of any of these major ice ages so far was not influenced by humans’ contribution of an already minor trace gas we now vilify as CO2.
My first experience with computer models was on an oil well in the 1980s. The tools we ran were state-of-the-art but simplistic. The results were confusing and very subtle to interpret. The logging engineer suggested we try their new computer modeling software. The model results were not illuminating as we had hoped. The engineer saw the disappointed look on my face and said he would “slightly adjust” one variable parameter. All of a sudden, the computed log showed massive oil saturation everywhere, just by slightly varying one parameter. My computer model skepticism was born. Beware: A little bit of manipulation in a computer model can get you an answer that fits your expectations or desires.
My colleagues and I use very complex computer models as a tool, but we never bet the farm on them. I don’t know a single (sober) geo-scientist who has smugly stated the science is settled before drilling an oil well and actually finding out the result. Mother Nature tends to have a wicked sense of humor.
I’ve become cautiously optimistic by the growing number of pro-anthropogenic climate change-believing scientists and journalists who are now waving the red flag that the hysteria and grand predictions of doom are not justified and represent terrible science. Bjorn Lomborg, Michael Shellenberger and even filmmaker Michael Moore are a couple. It takes a lot of guts to say you were wrong or even say that you have serious doubts about what you previously fervently believed. When any politician says “We must follow the science,” hold on tight to your wallet and run the other way.
Jeff Vaughan is an independent petroleum geologist who was born in and worked in Bakersfield his entire career.