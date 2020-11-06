As the son of immigrants and a first-generation college student, I know the importance of higher education and believe fully in the power of education to change the lives of a family for the better.
My father came to the U.S. as an immigrant, started his career working in the fields, learned English and worked his way up to his current job as a crane operator for an oil refinery. I learned the value of hard work from my father, and I experienced it first-hand having grown up working in the fields with him. I later earned two degrees that set me on a path to success and taught me the value of education.
Because I experienced the struggle of rural families myself, I know higher education is even more important in communities like the one where I live in Arvin-Lamont, where only 2 percent of adults have a bachelor’s degree. Yet, college education isn’t only an issue in rural communities. The city of Bakersfield’s higher education rates are about half the rates of California as a state.
That is why I was so happy to see over the summer the Kern Community College District board approved a work authorization for architectural/engineering services on the Bakersfield College Arvin Educational Center. According to the agreement, by fall 2024, the Arvin community will have higher education right in our backyard. I am grateful to the Kern Community College District board of Trustees for their commitment to Arvin through the Measure J funds.
Also, at its last meeting, the board passed the 2020-21 budget for KCCD. This budget shows that the board is fiscally prudent and planning for a significant economic recession. The commitment of the board to student access and success while being fiscally responsible ensures that Bakersfield and the surrounding rural communities benefit from high quality, affordable education.
I recently followed the Bakersfield College Rural Initiatives Facebook page and have enjoyed keeping up with its work to connect to rural residents of all ages. One particular program, BC’s Early College program, has been a game changer for students at my alma mater, Arvin High School. Thank you to Kern County supervisors who approved an initial investment of $400,00 in this Early College program at Arvin High.
Bakersfield College’s Early College program gives high school students the opportunity to enroll in college-level courses during their regularly scheduled high school day for free. To date, hundreds of students in Arvin and thousands of students throughout Bakersfield have taken steps toward completing their degrees. After reading several reports on their work, I know that Early College helps students and taxpayers save money. I am proud that Arvin High was one of the first high schools to adopt this program.
For our region to move through the impact of COVID-19 and into a strong future, we must commit to finding and securing opportunities to expand into more schools in Kern, and building industry partnerships that ensure these promising students have high-paying jobs upon graduation.
The KCCD board has been planning for a bright future for our community. Community colleges are key to California’s recovery, so let’s keep our KCCD board focused on the right priorities.
Yovani Jimenez is a case manager for Clinica Sierra Vista in Lamont and a current candidate for KCCD area 6 trustee.