This year, the Bakersfield Women’s Conference celebrates 30 years. If we dare to be honest, being a woman in business or positions of power, especially in Bakersfield, hasn’t historically been the easiest achievement. But women in Bakersfield have found their place, and workshops offered at the conference aim to ensure they stay.
My workshop, Communication and Women: The Habits, Traps, and Benefits, is one of the many inspiring and impactful presentations being offered. My expertise in communication, coupled with my years as a professor of communication and as a woman in positions of leadership, ground my talk in historic truths, recent research and personal experience.
In the United States, a history of oppression has led women into a workplace with a communication system that was not initially made for them nor easily accepting of them. Navigating the sometimes treacherous waters of communicating, while female, takes skills. Who hasn’t seen a woman express a brilliant idea only for a man to interrupt and claim the idea as his own?
Women have to balance perfectly on an impossible line of assertiveness or risk being seen in an unforgiving light. Women must smile to be seen as approachable and professional, but not too much, or they are seen as unprofessional and ignorant. Be smart, but not intimidating. Be nice, but not emotional. Be social, but not too social. Be assertive, but not overly confident because apparently people can’t understand why a woman has the audacity to believe she is that valuable. How does one maneuver these situations?
Sadly, few authentically discuss the realities in a way that provides anything other than a bleak reflection of an unfair system. Conversely, many women aren’t told the truths and thus are left believing all are judged with the same rubric, which just isn’t true. In an article published in the Harvard Business Review in 2016, findings showed clear bias against direct or assertive women in the workforce. Yet, indirect/passive females tend to underperform and are less likely to achieve leadership positions; it’s a lose-lose situation unless you know how to navigate.
But, being judged by a different standard isn’t our only hurdle. Unknowingly, many women participate in communication choices that lead others to view them as less competent or capable when they are often, if not always, the opposite. Unveiling the communication traps that have been strategically set for us by a system we no longer support, yet still impacts us today, is a critical step toward bettering ourselves and taking ownership of our future. There are several habits that most women have unknowingly adopted; from constantly apologizing before we speak to failing to fight for the floor once interrupted. I offer alternatives to common tendencies and explain the psychology behind our choices.
It isn’t all bad news. Research shows that women are masters at team building, managing rejection with persistence, ensuring others feel heard and finding compromise. In fact, much research shows women are more persuasive, flexible and generally more competent at interpersonal communication than men. Females have superior skills in gesturing, paralanguage and risk taking. Perhaps most impressively, women are skilled at being empathetic and rational in the same moment.
In short, there is unique beauty and power in female communication. We shouldn’t strive to be more like men in business, we are already doing far better than men in many aspects of leadership. We just need some honest talk, self-reflection and real solutions. I plan to offer just that.
Andrea D. Thorson is a tenured professor of communication and currently a Dean of Instruction at Bakersfield College.