This past Saturday, unbeknownst to me, my wife and colleagues planned a “drive-by” celebration of my teaching career — an experience that has become common in this age of coronavirus. As I stood outside my house and watched the more than 50 cars of students, former students, parents, colleagues and friends stop briefly, wish me well and then drive off, the moment provided the cathartic experience that I was hoping to have in any normal year. After the experience finished, I told my wife that I needed to drive around a bit to process and to try to dry the tears in my eyes.
Let’s be honest, this experience with coronavirus has been challenging to every sector of American society, and especially teachers. As I was driving, I came to the realization that what I have been feeling is somewhat similar to what Thomas Jefferson wrote about in his letter to Maria Cosway in 1786 — the struggle between head and heart. My head tells me we have been doing the right thing because the scientific experts tell us that social distancing, closing down schools, etc., is the best way to fight this virus. However, my heart is filled with anger and frustration as this virus has deprived me of the retirement experience that I hoped for.
The thing I most miss, which Saturday brought to the surface and helped me process my feelings, is having that personal moment with students. As the cars rolled past my house and students, teachers and parents wished me well, I was so frustrated and angry that I could not hug them, could not give them high-fives. See, that was part of my teaching personality. As tough and challenging as I could be, I never hesitated from putting my arm around a student who was struggling or sharing a high-five with a student who had just seen the light.
This was all taken away from me by Mother Nature. The irony is that for the last seven years I have been teaching AP European history and one of the first topics we talk about is man’s battle/war on/struggle to conquer nature. And here we are in the 21st century and Mother Nature has shown us once again that she is supreme....sort of.
The power of nature is unquestionable, but it doesn’t diminish the power of “man” to adjust and adapt. Saturday’s “parade” by my house just showed me the power of the human, Bakersfield, Californian and American spirit. And I am at peace with my retirement.
David Richmond taught at the Kern High School District for 30 years.