Anxiety is your body’s natural response to stress. It’s a feeling of fear or apprehension about what’s to come. The first day of school, going to a job interview or speaking in public may cause most people to feel fearful and nervous.
It is normal to have some level of anxiety surrounding unsure and unwarranted situations. In the case of an anxiety disorder, the feeling of fear may be with you all the time. It is tense and sometimes debilitating. During this global pandemic, one might feel an increased sense of anxiety more often than normal.
One of the most researched psychological methods of treatment for anxiety is cognitive behavioral therapy. CBT is a psycho-social intervention aimed to improve mental health. CBT is focused on challenging and changing unhealthy thoughts and behaviors, improving emotional regulation and building coping skills in the process.
Here are three ways to manage anxiety using CBT:
1. Verify your thoughts: How to verify thoughts is to challenge the validation of each one. For example, if one thinks, “The coronavirus is the end of the world,” it would be important to then ask how likely is this thought to become fact. Use a pros and cons listing strategy in order to identify if we should react to this said thought or disregard all together. If the thought is found to be valid, then one can act accordingly; however, if the thought is found to be non-valid, then it can be discarded. Continued practice will assist with mastery of this skill.
2. Radical acceptance: Use radical acceptance to move past problems that you have no control over and focus on what is within your control. Face reality and accept that negative things happen, but we can get past the moment. Some things happen and cannot be changed. Some things must be accepted. Radical acceptance is not approval and can be tough to process. Discuss times when you could have used radical acceptance. List emotions and other factors that get in the way of accepting reality. Review the importance of acceptance and change.
To practice radical acceptance, you have to ask yourself: What do I have control over?; if I do, what will happen?; if I don’t, what will happen?; how am I affecting my behavior now?; can I let this go?; and how can I make things better right now?
3. Distraction: Keep your mind busy when negative thoughts are presented. These skills keep your mind focused on positive activities and less on negative thoughts. Everyone has difficulty from time to time. We learn to get past them and move on to more positive times. Practice getting through it. Discuss what part of this skill is most helpful. Review the benefits of each section of this skill and the importance of getting through hard times. Identify five examples of strong sensations that are safe to use.
Dwight Norman Jr. is a clinical psychologist. Check out his new website at alphabetabehavioral.com.