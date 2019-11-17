Local advocates like myself with the American Cancer Society's policy affiliate were aghast to learn that the Kern County Board of Supervisors is backing away from efforts to pass protections desperately needed to keep our youth from a potential lifetime addiction to tobacco ("Kern supervisors back off vaping and smoking ban," Nov. 5). This is a critical time in the current e-cigarette public health crisis and not time to delay safeguarding our kids.
As the lead state volunteer for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), I've been heading up our grassroots efforts to take on the tobacco industry as it tries to hook young people to flavored tobacco products all in an attempt to get them on the road to addiction.
Citing the protections as premature, Kern County supervisors apparently decided at its Nov. 5 meeting to drop plans to enact strong restrictions on the sale of flavored tobacco products including candy, fruit and mint flavored e-cigarettes, menthol cigarettes and any other flavored tobacco products including cigars.
How can the actions be premature when new data published in the Journal of the American Medical Association this month shows that the youth e-cigarette epidemic is getting worse every day, with 5.3 million kids now using e-cigarettes?
We cannot afford more delays or half measures in addressing this public health crisis. If we are serious about protecting our kids, we must take swift action to clear store shelves of all flavored tobacco products including e-cigarettes, cigars and menthol cigarettes.
Flavored tobacco products are a ruthless strategy by Big Tobacco to transform our kids into addicted tobacco users through enticing flavored "starter kits.
Most flavored cigarettes were taken off the market by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2009, but the federal restrictions did not include menthol-flavored cigarettes, nor did the flavoring restrictions apply to all tobacco products including e-cigarettes, which the U.S. Surgeon General now calls an "epidemic" among youths.
Make no mistake, the industry shamelessly tries to maximize profits while its customers suffer death and disease and local taxpayers continue to foot the bill for tobacco-related illnesses. We must be committed to protecting the health of our nation's children. The statistics speak volumes about what is at stake if we don't take a stand.
A recent Food and Drug Administration study shows the youth use of e-cigarettes in high school has skyrocketed with a 13.5 percent increase over the past two years! Preliminary numbers show that an alarming 27.5 percent of high school students used e-cigarettes in the last 30 days. More than 60 percent used mint or menthol, only 2 percent less than fruit and significantly more than candy.
According to a government study, 81 percent of kids who have ever tried tobacco started with a flavored product. The candy flavored tobacco products are so enticing to kids, and the tobacco industry is marketing them that way so the next generation can replace the adults who smoke traditional cigarettes when they die off.
ACS CAN urges Kern County supervisors to stop wasting time and move quickly, as 30 cities and counties in California have already done, to pass ordinances designed to restrict the sale of all flavored tobacco products. Our kids deserve the safeguards and we all need to work to make sure tobacco related health costs do not continue to spiral upward.
Passing comprehensive flavored tobacco sales restrictions is also a matter of life and death. Tobacco use is still the number one cause of preventable death in California. Let's prevent our kids from ever getting started by closing down the on-ramps to addiction: flavored tobacco products.
Patsy Romero is the state lead ambassador for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.