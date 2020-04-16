President Donald Trump has made it clear: America is at war with an “invisible enemy” — the coronavirus. In any war, preparation is key, strategic decisions save lives and a well-stocked army can push a country to victory.
With those metaphors in mind, and amid the current healthcare crisis, an idea is emerging — could community health centers, such as Clinica Sierra Vista, which operates more than 20 clinics in both Kern and Fresno counties, be key to winning the war in minority majority communities?
We think so. Here’s why.
In December 2019, months before the coronavirus would reach the West Coast, long before the president initiated a travel ban with China, Clinica Sierra Vista program directors in Kern County made a simple decision on paper, that months later would appear to be a decision rooted either in divine intervention, or simply a well-timed purchasing order.
Clinica Sierra Vista acquired rapid result testing machines, used before the COVID-19 crisis for influenza and strep throat testing before heath experts would identify the machines as the quickest method for returning results.
Currently, Clinica Sierra Vista holds 10 Abbott Laboratories rapid result testing machines strategically placed at Clinica locations up and down the Central Valley. In fact, according to our partners within the federal government, Clinica Sierra Vista is known to be one of the few community health centers in the state to have obtained such a robust number of testing machines.
The only problem is we never got our ammo — COVID-19 testing cartridges.
Why do we need rapid testing kits sent to the Central Valley? We know now, according to preliminary data released by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office, that minority communities in California are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19, reflected in the number of positive tests, hospitalizations and mortality rates.
Of the deaths where information on ethnicity has been determined from Los Angeles County, 33 percent were Hispanic.
While the governor and other health experts have stressed these numbers show only a percentage of the problem, it is clear a trend is emerging.
And then there is the economy.
With agriculture being the backbone of the Central Valley, and repeated rhetoric from the president on the importance of energy independence, what Kern and Fresno counties can offer the country during a recession could prove to be its saving grace.
According to a March 24 report published by Chmura Economics, a data analytics company serving both public and private organizations, Kern County ranked 13th out of 384 metro areas with the most resilient economy in the U.S.
Kern and Fresno counties are well positioned for recovery with our multi-billion-dollar agriculture exports, emerging logistics operations during a time of increased demand for shipping products and a petroleum industry ready for a comeback amid a global price war.
If workers can know if they have had the virus, or are currently infected, experts at the CDC can issue a series of guidelines on when and which counties across the nation can put their employees back on the job.
How do you scale rapid testing so thousands of people can receive them? Make it a priority to the success of our economy. The more people we test, the more we will know about who can return to work.
Wouldn’t it be amazing to be the county that helps a nation recover?
Tim Calahan is a former news anchor at 23ABC and currently the director of public relations for Clinica Sierra Vista.