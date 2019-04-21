Your article on Clinica Sierra Vista’s CEO was poorly researched, one-sided and downright irresponsible ("Why former Clinica board member is accusing CEO of taking company down wrong path," April 17).
The entire story is based on the views of one individual, John Means, a former Clinica board member. Mr. Means obviously felt the need to resign due to his concern over Mr. Harris’ leadership style, which is described as "incredibly chaotic" and "directionless." It is interesting that, while Mr. Means has no qualms about making vague references to Mr. Harris’ professional competence and personal integrity, he conveniently hides behind the mantle of confidentiality when asked to prove his allegations. That is simply wrong.
I wish the reporter, John Cox, had taken the time to reach out to ordinary people who work at CSV, not just disgruntled former employees with divided loyalties and questionable motives. As a primary care physician at CSV, I have come to realize that what Mr. Means is mistaking for chaos and lack of direction is actually brilliant innovation designed to transform CSV into a modern day health care system that provides the highest, safest and integrated health care services to the patients it serves. This transformation is crucial in order for CSV to accomplish its mission, which is to serve the underserved.
Since Mr. Harris took on the role of CEO last year, I have better tools at my disposal to take better care of my patients. I have an exceptional Electronic Health Record system that makes it easy for me to access patient medical records from other institutions so that I can coordinate their care. I have faster turn around for critical patient lab tests so I can act on the results more rapidly. We are getting state of the art X-ray facilities. There is a behavioral health provider in my clinic so our patients can receive integrated care. Physicians are very engaged in designing and implementing programs targeting homeless healthcare, obesity management, women's health services, pediatric complex care management and global health. And did I mention the walk-in clinics we now have?
One last thing: I now earn a wage that is competitive with other organizations in this community. And, thanks to the new wage structure, there are very well-qualified individuals who are now joining CSV. Not a bad list of accomplishments for any CEO, let alone one in his first year.
Instead of airing the gripes from those who believe in “business as usual,” people who are afraid of change or those who hold personal grudges, I am challenging The Bakersfield Californian to help us celebrate all the positive changes at CSV. Thank you, Mr. Harris.
Dr. Anuradha Rao is a pediatrician at Clinica Sierra Vista. She can be reached at anuradha.rao@clinicasierravista.org.