The city of Bakersfield has more money than ever before to handle local affairs. The increase in funds can be attributed in large part to the November 2018 passage of Measure N, a local general sales tax measure that projected a growth upwards of $50 million annually.
Now that first year accruals are more accurately calculated, the city has a fiscal year 2019-2020 operating budget of $514,882,666 — an increase of $75,074,691 from last year.
Before the general sales tax measure was on the ballot, surveys and focus groups were administered to identify community priorities. Thirteen community priorities rose to the top and were included in the ballot measure. About half of the enumerated priorities are related to law enforcement and fire department services, and the FY 2019-2020 allocations seem in line with those priorities with most of the money going to law enforcement and the fire department.
However, since this can be a source of money for years to come, there needs to be a mechanism in place that would continue to re-engage residents to identify their evolving priorities. Resident needs change and the priorities of residents in year one of the Measure would probably not be the same in year three, five and beyond. How will the funding allocations address new resident-expressed priorities?
There is the Citizen Oversight Committee that serves an important role in advising and reviewing the objectives of Measure N, however I don’t believe that this committee should substitute engaging residents directly on how to spend their tax dollars.
I work at an organization called Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability. We don’t speak for residents from the most impacted communities; we work alongside them to advocate for sound policy and eradicate injustice to secure equal access to opportunity regardless of wealth, race, income and place. It was actually one of the things that attracted me to this job.
In my profession as a lawyer, we often speak on our clients’ behalf. It is what we are trained to do. However in our organization, we work to educate, support and “co-power” residents to advocate for themselves. Yes, my profession brings a skill set, but residents bring their lived experiences. They know what it is like to live in neglected neighborhoods and spaces where the presence of police alone doesn’t increase safety, yet things like streetlights, adequately paved roads, sidewalks, youth development centers, and affordable, inhabitable homes would. Residents are the true experts when it comes to their neighborhood. They know what they need.
A prominent tool in engaging public opinions and priorities is participatory budgeting. Participatory budgeting is a democratic process where community voices come together to ultimately decide how to spend funds to address community goals. The city of Bakersfield needs to adopt a participatory budget process, where residents will be consistently engaged in city investments by coming together to share ideas, develop project proposals, and vote. The top projects would get funded. The interactive cycle would begin again for the next fiscal year budget.
While there seems to be city council interest in developing this process, action should be taken in this year’s budget to develop and implement participatory budgeting to decide how discretionary funds are used for FY 2020-2021. This means that the city should set aside money to facilitate this program and also engage residents throughout the year to create a sustainable process. Let’s put the public’s money in their hands. They know best.
The city council will adopt the FY 2019-2020 budget at 5:15 p.m. Friday. We’ll be there and you can join us.
Adeyinka Glover is an attorney at Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability, where she advocates alongside disadvantaged communities for various environmental justice issues like affordable housing, healthy land use planning, transportation and climate adaptation. She can be reached at (661) 843-7677 or aglover@leadershipcounsel.org.