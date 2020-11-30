As we enter a holiday season that will look and feel different from any other we have experienced, I am writing to share a way to spend time at home with your loved ones that also builds your scientific literacy and fuels scientific discovery about our most pressing community issues.
Broadly defined, scientific literacy is the ability to use knowledge about scientific processes, concepts and theories to inform individual decision-making and civic engagement. Now, as much as ever, scientific literacy is essential for helping us create cleaner, safer and more just communities. For example, scientific literacy about virus transmission could help you survive a pandemic and scientific literacy about greenhouse gas emissions could help reduce the threat of devastating wildfires in California over time. In these ways, scientific literacy is not only necessary for formally trained scientists, but for everyone who makes decisions about their lives and the lives of those in their community.
One of the best ways to develop scientific literacy is to experience the process of scientific research. Citizen science is designed to connect the broader public with the data collection and analysis efforts of scientists. In doing so, scientists are able to increase the scale of their data and/or speed of their data analysis, and citizen scientists are able to learn about community issues, better understand the nuances of scientific protocols, contribute to scientific discovery and ensure their community is represented in the data that is collected.
Because citizen science is designed for the general public, a citizen scientist can be anyone and citizen science can happen anywhere. Notably, the “citizen” dimension of citizen science is also inclusive of undocumented citizens, as well as those still engaged in civil rights movements to gain full protection under the law, and is arguably especially relevant to these historically marginalized populations. At its heart, citizen science seeks to democratize science by including more diverse voices in posing questions, collecting and analyzing data and engaging in data-informed advocacy about issues of community concern. Citizen science thus offers opportunities to take action and navigate these unprecedented times in ways that bring us together to work toward and sustain a new, more informed normal.
Citizen science projects address a wide array of topics and most can be done in our homes - places we have come to more intimately know over these past nine months. From your home or nearby natural area, you can collect and analyze data that helps to inform scientific discovery and policy recommendations for addressing COVID-19, climate change, broadband access, air quality, plastic pollution and hundreds of others. Participation also takes many forms. By downloading the iNaturalist app, you can simply take a picture of plant or animal species in your backyard to contribute to scientists’ understanding of biodiversity in your area. With the online game, Stall Catchers, you can look at movies of mouse brains and report stalls in blood flow, which will help scientists better understand Alzheimer’s progression and treatment. Without the help of citizen scientists, analyzing this Alzheimer’s data could take decades.
To explore an extensive collection of existing citizen science projects, use the searcherable SciStarter database. If you are interested in learning more about citizen science efforts in the San Joaquin Valley or if you would like to start your citizen science project, check out the work of the Citizen Scientist Project and contact me, the director of the Citizen Scientist Project, at bbeck4@csub.edu.
Brittney Beck is the director of the Citizen Scientist Project.