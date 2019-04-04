What is child abuse?
Numerous cases involving serious child abuse or death by a parent or adult responsible for care of a child have highlighted a serious problem in our community. A closer look reveals that many cases, children under age five endured intentional burns, sexual abuse, broken limbs and significant head or abdominal trauma as a result of prolonged beatings — some suffering hours or days before succumbing to their injuries. While many responsible have been provided lengthy or lifetime prison sentences, nothing can erase the needless suffering our young victims have battled at the hands of those responsible for their care and nurturing.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and we are calling on parents, community members, service providers and policymakers to renew an unwavering commitment to protecting children by responding to child abuse and strengthening Kern County families.
Between 2009 and 2017, 43 Kern County children died of abuse — all aged five and under. Many others suffered severe or near-fatal injuries at abusers’ hands. Even more disturbing is that 2,779 substantiated cases of child abuse took place in 2017, an average of eight children each day. In the same year, 17,928 referrals for suspected child abuse underwent investigation. These numbers should shock Kern County citizens.
Enough is enough.
We ask that you know what child abuse and its signs are. Physical and sexual abuse clearly constitute maltreatment, but so does neglect and failure of caregivers to provide necessary food, clothing and healthcare. Children are also emotionally abused when they are rejected, berated, isolated or exposed to violence. Depression, fear of certain adults, difficulty trusting others or making friends, sudden changes in sleep or eating patterns, inappropriate sexual behavior, poor hygiene, secrecy and hostility are also signs of family problems. All of these can indicate a child is being physically, sexually or emotionally abused and/or neglected.
Child abuse and neglect does not offer only short-term harm; it also increases future crime. Survivors of abuse or neglect carry the trauma for life, resulting in a 30 percent higher likelihood of being arrested for a violent crime in youth or adulthood. One-third of these adults may continue the cycle of abuse with their own children.
Investing in high-quality programs designed to prevent child abuse has a powerful impact on the reduction of potential future crime. One example, Differential Response (DR), is an alternative response to suspected reports of child abuse/neglect. The DR program allows Child Protective Services the chance to respond at the first signs of trouble, which has resulted in a reduction of substantiated referrals for nine consecutive years.
Child abuse is a serious public safety concern, as seen daily by our prevention workers, social workers, law enforcement leaders and crime survivors throughout Kern County. Despite the availability of DR, some families do not receive these services in time. Our county is dedicated to protecting children. Child Protective Services will intervene when needed. Likewise, if a child is abused, law enforcement is committed to putting the offender in custody. Our District Attorney’s office will prosecute the offender to the full extent of the law.
These children need your help.
We urge you, Kern County, to stand up for public safety by reporting suspected child abuse or neglect, to support effective prevention practices and a reduction in violent crime by stopping the cycle of child abuse and neglect. If you witness or suspect child abuse, or if a child confides in you, call the CPS hotline 661-631-6011 or 9-1-1.
If you know a family struggling with stress and needing food, financial aid, utility assistance, housing, counseling, parent education, childcare, clothing or more, refer them to 2-1-1. Kern’s 2-1-1 line provides comprehensive information and referrals to service providers and agencies.
By volunteering with organizations and agencies, you can make a difference in the lives of Kern County children. Become a mentor, baby cuddler, foster parent; donate needed items to children and families.
We can and must do more to prevent child abuse and neglect. We have an obligation to invest in the protection of our children from the harm of child abuse and neglect. To learn more about making a difference in our community, visit www.kcnc.org.
Dena Murphy is the director of the Kern County Department of Human Services and can be reached at murphyd@kerndhs.com. Tom Corson is the executive director of the Kern County Network for Children and can be reached at tocorson@kern.org.